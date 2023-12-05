10 Biggest Bollywood Openings Of 2023

Ranbir Kapoor's latest film Animal is making waves at the box office.

It is the second film to score the highest ever three-day opening at the Bollywood box office this year.

Yes, it has defeated some of the biggest releases of the year, including Pathaan, Gadar 2 and Tiger 3.

So, which are Bollywood's top openers of the year?

Joginder Tuteja lists the 10 biggest openings of 2023 so far.

Jawan

Box office collection: Rs 206.06/Rs 2.06 billion

Animal

Box office collection: Rs 202.07 crore/Rs 2.02 billion

Pathaan

Box office collection: Rs 166.75 crore/Rs 1.67 billion

Tiger 3

Box office collection: Rs 148.50 crore/Rs 1.49 billion

Gadar 2

Box office collection: Rs 134.88 crore/Rs 1.35 billion

Adipurush [Hindi]

Box office collection: Rs 103 crore/Rs 1.03 billion

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Box office collection: Rs 68.17 crore/Rs 618.7 million

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Box office collection: Rs 45.90 crore/Rs 459 million

OMG 2

Box office collection: Rs 43.11 crore/Rs 431.1 million

Dream Girl 2

Box office collection: Rs 40.71 crore/Rs 407.1 million

Up next are Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki and Prabhas' Salaar, and one hopes the good run continues with these films.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.