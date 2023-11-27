News
Prasanna, Bahut Cute Ho Tum!

November 27, 2023 11:50 IST
Prasanna Bisht wants you to let her 'be your hero'. 

You would have seen her as Alizeh Agnihotri's co-star in Farrey.

Part rockstar, part desi, her wardrobe is pure teen spirit.

She doesn't need tight pants, cropped tops and stilettos to look hot; instead, she loves to channel tomboyish energy through her outfit choices. 

Her secret to acing fashion is to play up understated styles with the right kind of sultry balance. 

IMAGE: 'Dear bubblegum, you are my best pal,' writes Prasanna as she checks off the classic black and white combo.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Prasanna Bisht/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She shows off her dashing personality in an androgynous blazer.

 

IMAGE: Dang! Doesn't she look good in this off-the-shoulder dress, almost like a sinfully delicious piece of blueberry cheesecake?

 

IMAGE: Her face lights up in a blooming pink kurta.

 

IMAGE: When you got a waist as fab as that, why not flaunt it in a cropped top and bomber jacket?

 

IMAGE: When it's a sweater kind of weather...

 

IMAGE: She turns to dresses with cutouts for the 'thodi hawa aane de' wali feel.

