Prasanna, Bahut Cute Ho Tum!

Prasanna Bisht wants you to let her 'be your hero'.

You would have seen her as Alizeh Agnihotri's co-star in Farrey.

Part rockstar, part desi, her wardrobe is pure teen spirit.

She doesn't need tight pants, cropped tops and stilettos to look hot; instead, she loves to channel tomboyish energy through her outfit choices.

Her secret to acing fashion is to play up understated styles with the right kind of sultry balance.

IMAGE: 'Dear bubblegum, you are my best pal,' writes Prasanna as she checks off the classic black and white combo.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Prasanna Bisht/Instagram

IMAGE: She shows off her dashing personality in an androgynous blazer.

IMAGE: Dang! Doesn't she look good in this off-the-shoulder dress, almost like a sinfully delicious piece of blueberry cheesecake?

IMAGE: Her face lights up in a blooming pink kurta.

IMAGE: When you got a waist as fab as that, why not flaunt it in a cropped top and bomber jacket?

IMAGE: When it's a sweater kind of weather...

IMAGE: She turns to dresses with cutouts for the 'thodi hawa aane de' wali feel.