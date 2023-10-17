The Eternal Dream Girl At 75

On Hema Malini's 75th birthday, the star MP and her daughters -- Esha and Ahana Deol -- hosted a birthday bash in Mumbai, and invited friends from the industry for a musical night.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com brings back moments from a beautiful night.

It was a celebration of the Dream Girl, as she cut the cake, and glowed even more.

She's seen here with her daughters and Ahana's husband Vaibhav Vora.

Husband Dharmendra was present though he chose not to pose for pictures.

Esha wishes her mum: 'Happy birthday mamma Celebrating you today & forever.. a divine lady who lives life on her own terms with utmost grace & dignity.. a powerhouse..

'A loving daughter & wife, compassionate mother, adorable grandmother, fantastic actor, graceful dancer, honest politician & the list can just go on & on … you are a force .. blessed by your parents, loved by the nation & adored by your husband, daughters & grandchildren.

'There can be only one Dream girl one Hema Malini .. stay blessed, happy, healthy & strong I love you.'

Rekha, who just turned 69 on October 10, and Hemaji have worked in nine movies together and have this in common.

Rani Mukerji gives Rekha a helping hand.

Teen deviyaan: Madhuri Dixit Nene, Rani and Rekha -- flanked by Madhuri's husband Dr Sriram Nene and Jackie Shroff.

Vidya Balan and Rekha are both known for their exquisite saris.

Rekha keeps everyone's spirits up, as Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty join in the laughs.

Juhi Chawla feeds Hemaji cake.

Salman Khan worked with Hema Malini in Baghban and Babul.

His father Salim Khan -- along with Javed Akhtar -- wrote some of Hema Malini's hits Andaz, Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay and Trishul.

Hema Malini's Sholay co-star Jaya Bachchan, flanked by Padmini Kolhapure and Rashmi Thackeray.

Rakesh Roshan and Jeetendra with Tusshar Kapoor.

Hemaji and Jeetendra worked together in over 20 films and at one point, even contemplated marriage!

Raveena Tandon.

Anupam Kher has been a fan of Hema Malini from his school days and says, 'Hema Maliniji is undoubtedly the most graceful and dignified lady in the Indian film Industry.

I was in college when I first saw her shooting for #Kudrat film. I was 14 then. After getting into films I was lucky to have worked with her in some movies.

'Yesterday was her 75th birthday. She hosted a party. It was one of the most enjoyable evenings. Full of music, fun and nostalgia. And even after so many years #HemaJi has the same grace, dignity, magic and inner beauty! May God give her long, happy and healthy life. Hemaji ki jai ho!'

Sanjay Khan arrives with wife Zarine, daughter Simone Arora, right, and daughter-in-law Malaika, left.

Sonu Nigam.