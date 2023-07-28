Tamannaah Dances LIVE To Kaavaalaa

"We have not made a pan India film. We have made a rooted, true to its region, strong, massy entertainer, with probably the biggest superstar the country has," Tamannaah Bhatia describes her latest film, Jailor, starring Rajinikanth.

The actress promoted the Tamil film in Mumbai, and even gave everyone a live performance of her hugely popular song, Kaavaalaa.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com and Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com bring us some interesting moments.

We may have missed seeing Rajinikanth up close, but Tamannaah makes up for it by dancing to her hit song Kaavaalaa, which went viral almost as soon as it was launched.

It's her most watched 'special' song in her career, she confesses.

What kind of dancer is Tamannaah?

"Have you ever seen anyone dancing sadly?" she asks. "Everyone is happy when they dance. And that's the kind of dancer I've always been," she replies.

"As a woman of 2023, it's very important to accept yourself the way you are. The moment you start doing that, everyone starts accepting you," Tamannaah says.

"People think that I'm beautiful but true beauty comes from acceptance."

This is a great phase in her career, and she tells us why.

"From Baahubali, to my first successful Telugu film Happy Days to my recent show Jee Karda, I have always been a part of ensemble films and I have never shied away from it because I feel there is a lot of power when a lot of creative people come together. In fact, you're best comes out," she says.

What does Tamannaah think about item numbers? She gives an honest answer.

"I'm a Bombay girl."

"If Tom Cruise can do an action sequence at the age of 60, I want to do a song like this at 60 and rock it even more!"

Tamannaah sure knows how to draw in the applause.

What's the one thing Tamannaah has learnt from Rajinikanth? She tells us here.