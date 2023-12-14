The Top Performers Of 2023

2023 has seen some beautiful performances in films that released on OTT as well as in theatres.

Subhash K Jha picks his favourites.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaan-e-Jaan

Where to watch: Netflix

She is mysterious, seductive and smouldering.

The way her character Maya handles two men -- a lonely neighbor (Jaideep Ahlawat) and a cop (Vijay Varma) -- without seeming to be the least exploitative, required an actress of awesome substance.

Kareena is all of this, and more.

Ranveer Singh, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Kareena's famous role Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham got an all-new gender spin in Karan Johar's dizzying new rom-com.

As Rocky, Ranveer....well, rocked!

He was Punjabi, brash, bratty and so extroverted that he threatened to tear the screen apart with his gift of the gab.

Kapil Sharma, Zwigato

In Nandita Das's underrated slice-of-life, mellow drama, stand-up comic Kapil Sharma proved that even funny men have a tragic inner core.

Touching without screaming, moving without manipulating, Kapil portrayed the food-delivery guy as someone we know.

Someone we would never give a second glance to.

Kapil was THAT invisible.

Kartik Aryan, Satyaprem Ki Katha

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Kartik Aryan has gradually evolved into a fine fusion of star power and performing skills.

As 'Sattu' Satyaprem Narayan, Kartik was goofy and honest, a devoted son and a man who knows how to stand by his woman going through her worst crisis. In brief, a true Alpha male.

Rani Mukerji, Mrs Chatterjee Versus Norway

Where to watch: Netflix

As Debika Chatterjee, a Bengali housewife in Norway, whose children are taken away by child welfare, Rani was the portrait of distraught motherhood.

To hear some critics describe her performance as 'over the top' and 'loud' was more a comment on the infancy of film criticism in our country than on Rani's performance, which, in one word, was impeccable.

Vikrant Massey, 12th Fail

Where to watch: In Theatres

As Manoj Sharma, a 12th fail student from Chambal who goes on to become an IAS topper, Massey's performance was deeply moving and inspiring.

This is the kind of cinema and performance that changes lives.

I hope it changes the course of Vikrant's career from the Vinod Mehra of our times to one of the finest actors of our times.

Manoj Bajpayee, Joram

Where to watch: In Theatres



As an Adivasi on the run from the police and crooked politicians after being wrongly accused of murder, Manoj Bajpayee's performance is flawless and challenging.

He had to carry a small baby girl in his arms, ensuring her comfort and safety.