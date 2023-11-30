Bollywood's Night Out With Mamma Mia

Bollywood will get a taste of Mamma Mia when the ABBA musical is staged at Mumbai's Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre for the next few weeks.

Set on an idyllic Greek island, Mamma Mia tells the story of single mother Donna and her soon-to-be-bride daughter Sophie, whose quest to discover the father she's never known brings Donna face-to-face with three men from her romantic past. The touching story is set to the immortal classics of the iconic Swedish band ABBA.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com captures the red carpet arrivals at Mamma Mia's opening night at the NMACC.

Riddhi Dogra, who played Shah Rukh Khan's ma in Jawan.

Saiyami Kher.

Sayani Gupta.

Tisca Chopra with daughter Tara.

Aditi Pohankar.

Poonam and Shatrughan Sinha.

Neha Sharma.

Ayush Mehra.

Harleen Sethi.

Bhagyashree with daughter Avantika Dassani.

Anusha Dandekar.

Sonalee Kulkarni.

Meiyang Chang.

Anupriya Goenka.

Tanuj Virwani with parents Rati Agnihotri and Anil Virwani and girlfriend Tanya Jacob.

Roshni Mehra.

Danish Aslam with wife Shruti and daughter Alina.

Sulaiman Merchant with wife Reshma and daughter Amayrar.

Orhan 'Orry' Awatramani.

Sushant Divgikar.

Shiamak Davar and Marzi Pestonji.

Parizad Kolahwith her children Deanne and Mikhail.

Bosco Martis.

Sunaina and Ganesh Hegde.

Madhurima Tuli with mother Vijaya.

With inputs from ANI.