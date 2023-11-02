The REAL Secret Of Salman's Success

'There was never a time in my school days that I did not have baith ke marks.'

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Salman Khan with Alizeh Agnihotri.

What exactly does Farrey mean?

The mostly newcomer cast of this film had no idea when they signed on the film, directed by Jamtara Director Soumendra Padhi.

"It's a North term," Salman Khan says helpfully, at the film's trailer launch.

The superstar launches his niece Alizeh Agnihotri in the film also starring Sahil Mehta, Zeyn Shaw and Prasanna Bisht, and while he let the young cast take over the stage, he kept the proceedings alive by passing funny comments every once in a while.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com and Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com capture some moments.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Salman Khan walks in.

Salman Khan has a peculiar sarcastic humour, and one never knows which questions can bring it out.

So when a media complimented Sahil Mehta for being so good in the Netflix series, Class, Salman wanted to know just what made him so good.

'Acting kahan se (achi lagi), back shot or close up?" he asked, drawing some laughs.

Then he added, "Bum cheeks also can act!"

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Salman Khan with Prasanna Bisht and Alizeh.

Does Alizeh feel the pressure of being a part of the Khan family?

"Of course, I feel the pressure, I'm human. I can feel the pressure right now, it's a very stressful situation. I have to wear the right things and say the right things..."

Salman then takes us back to his school days, and reminisces, "There was never a time in my school days that I did not have baith ke marks. From my back to my thighs, I constantly had those marks. And shayad usi ke karan, mein yahan pahooch paya hoon."

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Salman Khan with Sahil Mehta and Prasanna Bisht.

"It was originally supposed to be an OTT film, but the script was so good that it would be wasted on OTT, so we are having a theatrical release on November 24," Salman tells us.

This will be Soumendra Padhi's directorial debut movie, and he's suitably nervous and excited.

He tells us about his goosebumps moment here.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Salman Khan with Sahil Mehta, Prasanna Bisht, Alizeh, Zeyn Shaw and Soumendra Padhi.

How much is the cast -- Sahil Mehta, Zeyn Shaw, Prasanna Bisht and Alizeh Agnihotri -- like the characters they play?

They give some revealing answers here.