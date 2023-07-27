Ameesha-Sunny's Love Story Retold

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol.

Twenty two years after it made history at the box office, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha spins a sequel and it is up for release on August 11.

Its lead actor Sunny Deol admits to feeling 'dar' at the prospect of meeting expectations, but hopes for the best, as he reunites with Ameesha Patel in Anil Sharma's patriotic drama.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com and Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com capture moments from the trailer launch in Mumbai.

Would leading lady Ameesha Patel, who had played a college student in her films opposite Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn at the time, be able to play a mother in Gadar?

It was a challenge that she accepted readily.

The challenge presented itself again with the sequel, where her son grows up, and now, she's the mother of a 20-year-old man.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol with the film's Producer Shariq Patel, Director Anil Sharma and Sharma's son, Utkarsh. Utkarsh plays Sunny and Ameesha's son in the film.

How did Anil Sharma convince Sunny Deol to star in the sequel?

"Aaj bhi jab Sunny sir action scene karte hai..."

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol.

The sequel fast-forwards 20 years from the first film, and we go back to see how Tara Singh and his wife Sakina's lives have changed.

"Tara Singh is a character who has a lot of simplicity and love for his family. But if there's trouble for his family, woh kuch cheeze chodta nahin, sab phaad deta hai!" Sunny says with a laugh.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Ameesha Patel, Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma.

Will Sunny Deol use his famous onscreen muscle power to help India against Pakistan in real life?

The question certainly makes the actor pause, and then give a befitting answer.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Aditya Narayan and Alka Yagnik sing live.

Alka Yagnik and Aditya Narayan treat us to an unplugged version of the chartbuster, O Ghar Aaja Pardesi.

Ameesha can't help but blush as Sunny puts his arm around her and escorts her in.

The duo are dressed as their characters in Gadar, and a truck follows, as Tara -- everybody probably remembers this! -- plays a truck driver.

Then, in true Punjabi style, they break into a dance.

A cute hug.

Gadar 2 releases on August 11.