News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Ameesha-Sunny's Love Story Retold

Ameesha-Sunny's Love Story Retold

By HITESH HARISINGHANI, AFSAR DAYATAR
July 27, 2023 11:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Twenty two years after it made history at the box office, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha spins a sequel and it is up for release on August 11.

Its lead actor Sunny Deol admits to feeling 'dar' at the prospect of meeting expectations, but hopes for the best, as he reunites with Ameesha Patel in Anil Sharma's patriotic drama.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com and Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com capture moments from the trailer launch in Mumbai.

 

 

IMAGE: Ameesha Patel. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com

Would leading lady Ameesha Patel, who had played a college student in her films opposite Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn at the time, be able to play a mother in Gadar?

It was a challenge that she accepted readily.

The challenge presented itself again with the sequel, where her son grows up, and now, she's the mother of a 20-year-old man.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/ Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol with the film's Producer Shariq Patel, Director Anil Sharma and Sharma's son, Utkarsh. Utkarsh plays Sunny and Ameesha's son in the film. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com

How did Anil Sharma convince Sunny Deol to star in the sequel?

"Aaj bhi jab Sunny sir action scene karte hai..."

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

The sequel fast-forwards 20 years from the first film, and we go back to see how Tara Singh and his wife Sakina's lives have changed.

"Tara Singh is a character who has a lot of simplicity and love for his family. But if there's trouble for his family, woh kuch cheeze chodta nahin, sab phaad deta hai!" Sunny says with a laugh.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Ameesha Patel, Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Will Sunny Deol use his famous onscreen muscle power to help India against Pakistan in real life?

The question certainly makes the actor pause, and then give a befitting answer.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

 

IMAGE: Aditya Narayan and Alka Yagnik sing live. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com

Alka Yagnik and Aditya Narayan treat us to an unplugged version of the chartbuster, O Ghar Aaja Pardesi.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

Watch Sunny and Ameesha's grand entry at the trailer launch

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 Ameesha can't help but blush as Sunny puts his arm around her and escorts her in.

The duo are dressed as their characters in Gadar, and a truck follows, as Tara -- everybody probably remembers this! -- plays a truck driver.

 

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Then, in true Punjabi style, they break into a dance.

 

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

A cute hug.

 

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com

Gadar 2 releases on August 11. This is the Rediff Review of Gadar

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
HITESH HARISINGHANI, AFSAR DAYATAR
COMMENT
Print this article
The Genius behind Gadar: Ek Prem Katha
The Genius behind Gadar: Ek Prem Katha
The kid from Gadar grows up
The kid from Gadar grows up
'Gadar invokes same emotions as it did 20 years ago'
'Gadar invokes same emotions as it did 20 years ago'
'Every Cong leader in Rajasthan wants that red diary'
'Every Cong leader in Rajasthan wants that red diary'
Hy'bad woman found starving in US, mother seeks help
Hy'bad woman found starving in US, mother seeks help
Rahul Gandhi Meets A Living Legend
Rahul Gandhi Meets A Living Legend
Stokes won't change mind about ODI retirement
Stokes won't change mind about ODI retirement

More like this

'I knew Gadar was going to be India's Titanic'

'I knew Gadar was going to be India's Titanic'

Why's Ameesha Patel Upset?

Why's Ameesha Patel Upset?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances