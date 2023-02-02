News
Guess What Kriti Sanon Is In LOVE With?

Guess What Kriti Sanon Is In LOVE With?

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
February 02, 2023 08:54 IST
She's a rajma-chawal girl.

And loves her parathas with makhan.

Given her Punjabi-Delhi roots that's not the least bit a matter of surprise.

She also delves into Italian fare kabhi kabhi when in the mood.

Actor Kriti Sanon got candid about food at a pop-up event hosted by Marriott Bonvoy on Wheels in Mumbai last week.

She extravagantly declared, "I love Chinese, Dal Makhni, rajma-chawal, pizza, pasta." Good choices.

Not Bareilly Ki Barfi?

IMAGE: Looked like she was hearting food as Kriti posed on stage in fetching white. All Photographs and Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
 

IMAGE: Can you guess what Kriti was trying to delicately eat there?
Certainly not rajma-chawal.
Food is a major pyaar of Kriti's life: "I love food. You should eat everything and workout. At home we talk about lunch when we are having breakfast, dinner when we are having lunch and so on."

IMAGE: What does Kriti eat when she's feeling low or too exhausted?
"It's a pizza or namak ajwain ka paratha with butter and chai. For me that's comfort."
PS What lovely footwear.

IMAGE: "I love feeding people. I force feed people even after they have finished eating their meals. I love sharing, force feeding and I want everyone to eat good food," said Kriti, seen with Ranju Alex, area vice president, South Asia, Marriott International.
Kriti has aced baking Babka, a sweet Jewish bread, sometimes laced with chocolate.
We would love to be force fed that, Kriti. Muskurayega India.

Watch: What Kriti cooked during the lockdown

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
25 Fantastic Recipes For New Year's Eve
'Indian food is not just biryani'
'I was surrounded by my mom's good food'
Green Comet In Sky After 50,000 Years
Corruption eating vitals of country's economy: HC
2nd FIR against Maurya for burning Ramcharitmanas
Shubman Gill smashes Kohli's record with T20I ton
