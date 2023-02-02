Guess What Kriti Sanon Is In LOVE With?

She's a rajma-chawal girl.

And loves her parathas with makhan.

Given her Punjabi-Delhi roots that's not the least bit a matter of surprise.

She also delves into Italian fare kabhi kabhi when in the mood.

Actor Kriti Sanon got candid about food at a pop-up event hosted by Marriott Bonvoy on Wheels in Mumbai last week.

She extravagantly declared, "I love Chinese, Dal Makhni, rajma-chawal, pizza, pasta." Good choices.

Not Bareilly Ki Barfi?

All Photographs and Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Looked like she was hearting food as Kriti posed on stage in fetching white.

IMAGE: Can you guess what Kriti was trying to delicately eat there?

Certainly not rajma-chawal.

Food is a major pyaar of Kriti's life: "I love food. You should eat everything and workout. At home we talk about lunch when we are having breakfast, dinner when we are having lunch and so on."

IMAGE: What does Kriti eat when she's feeling low or too exhausted?

"It's a pizza or namak ajwain ka paratha with butter and chai. For me that's comfort."

PS What lovely footwear.

IMAGE: "I love feeding people. I force feed people even after they have finished eating their meals. I love sharing, force feeding and I want everyone to eat good food," said Kriti, seen with Ranju Alex, area vice president, South Asia, Marriott International.

Kriti has aced baking Babka, a sweet Jewish bread, sometimes laced with chocolate.

We would love to be force fed that, Kriti. Muskurayega India.

Watch: What Kriti cooked during the lockdown