Rediff.com  » Movies » Ali-Wamiqa's Khufiya Date

Ali-Wamiqa's Khufiya Date

By RAJESH KARKERA, HITESH HARISINGHANI
September 28, 2023 13:48 IST
What's the best part about a director who's also a music composer?

Definitely not the regular promotional press conference ahead of his upcoming film.

Instead, you'll get a beautiful evening with lots of music and live performances.

Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com and Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com come back enthralled.

 

Sunidhi and Vishal Bhardwaj performing on stage

IMAGE: Sunidhi Chauhan performs with Vishal Bharadwaj, who says he has known her since she was 14 years old. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Vishal Bhardwaj tries his hand at a spy thriller with Khufiya, starring Tabu, Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi

What better way to introduce it, but in wife Rekha Bhardwaj's rich voice?

She sings Mat Aana from the film here.

Video: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Rekha Bharadwaj, enchanting as ever. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Up next, Vishal introduces us to a song he composed six-seven years ago for his film, Rangoon. At the last minute, the song was dropped.

The song Naa Hosh Chale was to be sung by Arijit Singh, but since he could not attend the event, Vishal sings it himself!

 

Video: Rajesh Karkera/ Rediff.com

 

Indian Ocean's Rahul Ram takes the song Mann Na Rangave to the next level.

 

IMAGE: Rahul Ram seems quite impressed with the flutist. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Rahul Ram makes his acting debut as a godman with a band, and he narrates it with humour.

Video: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

 

Wamiqa and Ali Fazal in the audience

IMAGE: Ali Fazal couldn't resist recording the beautiful music launch. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi enjoy the show.

Interestingly, this is Wamiqa's fourth film with Vishal, and she's very proud of that fact.

'Sometimes you meet people and instantly become friends with them because something clicks. It's the same with Vishal sir and me,' Wamiqa says in the Rediff interview.

Up next, Rahul Ram and Rekha Bhardwaj join hands to sing Bhujee Bhujee.

In the film, Rahul Ram sings it with Jyoti Nooran.

Video: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Sunidhi Chauhan's dream performance. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Sunidhi Chauhan takes a bow and drives the crowd into a frenzy with her performance.

Video: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

 

Can one song from Sunidhi ever be enough?

Of course not, and she gives everyone a double treat.

Video: Rajesh Karkera/ Rediff.com

IMAGE: Ali Fazal with Wamiqa Gabbi. Tabu did not attend. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

One of the reasons why Vishal cast Wamiqa was because of her vulnerability which her character needed.

Why Ali Fazal?

"I'm a fan of Ali!" exclaims Vishal.

Video: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

 

The cast and crew of Khufiya

IMAGE: Actor Shataf Figar, Netflix India Content Head Honcho Monika Shergill, Rekha Bhardwaj, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sunidhi Chauhan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Raghu Ram and Ali Fazal. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

No, the night didn't end here.

But for that, you have to watch this space.

RAJESH KARKERA, HITESH HARISINGHANI
