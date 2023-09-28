Ali-Wamiqa's Khufiya Date

What's the best part about a director who's also a music composer?

Definitely not the regular promotional press conference ahead of his upcoming film.

Instead, you'll get a beautiful evening with lots of music and live performances.

Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com and Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com come back enthralled.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Sunidhi Chauhan performs with Vishal Bharadwaj, who says he has known her since she was 14 years old.

Vishal Bhardwaj tries his hand at a spy thriller with Khufiya, starring Tabu, Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi

What better way to introduce it, but in wife Rekha Bhardwaj's rich voice?

She sings Mat Aana from the film here.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Rekha Bharadwaj, enchanting as ever.

Up next, Vishal introduces us to a song he composed six-seven years ago for his film, Rangoon. At the last minute, the song was dropped.

The song Naa Hosh Chale was to be sung by Arijit Singh, but since he could not attend the event, Vishal sings it himself!

Indian Ocean's Rahul Ram takes the song Mann Na Rangave to the next level.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Rahul Ram seems quite impressed with the flutist.

Rahul Ram makes his acting debut as a godman with a band, and he narrates it with humour.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Ali Fazal couldn't resist recording the beautiful music launch.

Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi enjoy the show.

Interestingly, this is Wamiqa's fourth film with Vishal, and she's very proud of that fact.

'Sometimes you meet people and instantly become friends with them because something clicks. It's the same with Vishal sir and me,' Wamiqa says in the Rediff interview.

Up next, Rahul Ram and Rekha Bhardwaj join hands to sing Bhujee Bhujee.

In the film, Rahul Ram sings it with Jyoti Nooran.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Sunidhi Chauhan's dream performance.

Sunidhi Chauhan takes a bow and drives the crowd into a frenzy with her performance.

Can one song from Sunidhi ever be enough?

Of course not, and she gives everyone a double treat.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Ali Fazal with Wamiqa Gabbi. Tabu did not attend.

One of the reasons why Vishal cast Wamiqa was because of her vulnerability which her character needed.

Why Ali Fazal?

"I'm a fan of Ali!" exclaims Vishal.