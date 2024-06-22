'Zaheer Will Keep Daughter Happy'

'Pre-wedding conflicts are common.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Shatrughan Sinha finally ended the rumours surrounding daughter Sonakshi's wedding to Zaheer Iqbal, and filled in the details.

"First of all, a lot has changed since I last spoke to you," Shatrughan clarifies to Subhash K Jha, regarding his initial statements.

"There are developments by the hour. I can't tell you about all of it, as this is a family matter. I had asked Pahlaj Nihalani to speak to you. But I thought it best to clue you in directly. So yes, my wife and I are very much a part of the celebrations on June 23."

So Sonakshi and Zaheer will get married on June 23?

"No, it is not the wedding. It is the wedding reception that we are attending on the evening of June 23," Shatruji reveals.

But sections of the press have announced a wedding on June 23.

Shatruji corrects: "No one from my family said anything about a wedding. Some media outlets have been presuming things. Too much attention is being given to a private family matter. Shadiyan sab ke ghar hoti hain. Pre-wedding conflicts are also common. We are all okay now. Whatever the stress has been sorted out."

Has Shatruji's magic wand ironed out all the rough edges in the alliance?

"Koi wand nahin hai. Main koi jaadugar nahin. Yeh sab hota hi hai har shaadi mein," he says.

"Just because she is Shatrughan Sinha's daughter, it doesn't mean Sonakshi can't have what she wants in life."

Then he says with mock-exasperation: "Subhash, bahot sawaal pooch rahe ho. Yes, I've met them. Zaheer is a good boy. He will be keep my daughter happy."