'He Made Patriotism Cinematic'

IMAGE: Madhur Bhandarkar with Manoj Kumar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhur Bhandarkar/Instagram

Bollywood took to social media to say goodbye to Manoj Kumar who passed away on April 4, 2025.

Madhur Bhandarkar: I am saddened by the passing of the legendary actor & filmmaker, Manoj Kumar Sir. I had the privilege of interacting with him at many occasions, and he was truly an icon of Indian cinema.

His storytelling & song picturizations in his films inspired national pride and will resonate for generations. My deepest condolences to his family members & admirers. #OmShanti

Akshay Kumar: I grew up learning from him that there's no emotion like love and pride for our country. And if we actors won't take the lead in showing this emotion, who will?

Such a fine person, and one of the biggest assets of our fraternity. RIP Manoj Sir. Om Shanti

Kushboo Sundar: Extremely saddened at the demise of a legendary actor and filmmaker, Dada Saheb Phalke recipient, Shri #ManojKumar Saab.

He will eternally be remembered as Mr Bharat for always reminding us about roti, kapada aur kisaan. Our integrity and patriotism. Our culture and our roots. You will be missed sorely Sir. Rest in peace.

Manoj Bajpayee: With the loss of Manoj Kumar Sahab, we bid farewell to a pillar of Hindi cinema. His art celebrated the spirit of India like no other. Deepest condolences to his family and countless admirers.

Karan Johar: Today we lost a Hindi cinema Legend... Shri Manoj Kumar...... It took me back to a screening of Kranti I saw as a child... sitting excitedly on the floor with other kids and a packed screening room of filmmakers and actors and industry giants... this was the ROUGH CUT of the film... a 4 hour long version....

Manojji was sharing his film at such an early stage seeking feedback... seeking opinions for his ambitious motion picture ......the film went on to create history at the box office.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri: India's first truly original and committed Indic filmmaker, Dadasaheb Phalke awardee Shri Manoj Kumarji, left us today.

A proud nationalist.

A staunch Hindu at heart.

A visionary director who gave Indian cinema a new grammar -- of song picturisation, of meaningful lyrics, of cinema that didn't just entertain but remembered to belong.

He made patriotism cinematic, without noise.

He made nationalism poetic, without apology.

In a time of borrowed voices and secondhand aesthetics, he dared to be rooted.

Patriots and artists like him never die.

They simply transcend -- into memory, into celluloid, into the nation's heartbeat.

अन्य कलाकार मृत्यु को प्राप्त होते हैं, पर देशभक्त कलाकार कालजयी होते हैं।

Sudhir Mishra: EK PYAR KA NAGHMA HAI (Version 1) - Shor (1972) Lata Mangeshkar, Mukesh. Keep listening to this n remember Manoj Kumar. Very few people knew the art of song picturisation better than him. The camera and the music were joined at the hip. RIP.

