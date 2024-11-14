News
Home  » Movies » Step Inside Kartik Aaryan's Home

Step Inside Kartik Aaryan's Home

By NAMRATA THAKKER
November 14, 2024 10:04 IST
Kartik Aaryan, who is basking in the success of his latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, has been living in Versova, north west Mumbai, for a long time now.

While he recently bought a plush property in neighbouring Juhu, he has rented it out.

Namrata Thakker takes a peek into his comfortable Versova abode.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Even as Kartik and his pet Katori look cute taking blessings from his sister Kritika, we can't help but look beyond at the white and grey colours of his living room. It makes the space look classy, bigger and very inviting.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Katori waits patiently for his meal.

White dining chairs always look chic along with a solid wooden table.

Kartik remains down-to-earth, as he picks stainless steel dinner plates and glasses.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

The home temple sits proudly in a beautiful little corner.

Opting for a marble temple is a good idea as it's not only elegant but also durable.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

A peek into Kartik's bedroom, which has a minimalistic yet contemporary look.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Did you know Kartik has bought the same Versova apartment where he used to live as a paying guest initially?

The balcony offers him a stunning view of the Mumbai skyline.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Floor-to-ceiling glass windows and indoor plants add that WOW factor to his home.

And also that black and white sofa chair!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

How cool is Kartik's vanity room with brick printed-walls in grey and a mirror full of lights!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Another corner of the living room with a beautiful Ganpati decor.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

A spacious balcony with nice sitting area and ample sunlight is the best part of any home.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
