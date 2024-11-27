Step Inside Sara Ali Khan's Colourful Home

Just like her vivacious personality, Sara Ali Khan's home is vibrant and very chic.

The actress lives in Juhu, north west Mumbai, along with her mum Amrita Singh, brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and fur buddy, Fluffy Singh.

Namrata Thakker gives us a sneak peek of her colourful, cozy Mumbai residence.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Going bold with your living room space may not always work but Sara's done a great job by keeping the walls white and going all out with colourful furniture.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

A dedicated wall full of her magazine cover shots is a nice way of adding character to her home.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Floral sofa chair, rustic wooden cabinet, beautiful rug and an eclectic gold pouf, this corner definitely reflects Sara's lively personality.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

This part of the house is all about royalty vibes and precious family portraits.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

A peek into Sara's spacious bedroom.

Looks like she doesn't mind a little clutter along with the chic!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

If you love dressing up, a full length mirror is a must in your bedroom.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Nothing adds old world charm to your abode like a beautifully designed wooden divider.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Easily a great corner to click candid pictures.

Also, how cool is the vintage painting in the background and those fairy lights on the window?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

That's where Sara and Ibrahim like to work out together.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ibrahim Ali Khan/Instagram

Like their daddy Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim and Sara also seem to have a fascination for books.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com