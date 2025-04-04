Sikandar Finally Makes Rs 100 Crore

IMAGE: Salman Khan in Sikandar.

After being in theatres for five days, Sikandar has crossed the Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion) mark.

The film made more than Rs 30 crore (Rs 300 million) on Sunday and Monday, and then managed a reasonable hold on Tuesday with Rs 20+ crore (Rs 200+ million) coming in.

Wednesday saw a big drop, as the collections entered single digits, with a further decline on Thursday.

As a result, even though Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion) was expected in the first three days itself, it has taken the film five days to reach there.

This is underwhelming because the Salman Khan starrer is a biggie, released on the widest count of screens with practically all theatres at its disposal.

Considering that, it had potential to earn a lot more. In fact, at least Rs 200 crore (Rs 2 billion) should have come by now.

The film saw quite some criticism come its way and coupled with piracy and negativity on social media, the decline that it saw was unprecedented.

Sikandar will have another week to itself before Jaat arrives next Friday.

It may cross the Rs 135 crore to Rs 140 crore (Rs 1.34 billion to Rs 1.4 billion) mark with a lifetime of Rs 300 crore (Rs 3 billion). Let's see how long it takes to get there.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.