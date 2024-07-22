Inside Shraddha's Sea-View Home

Shraddha Kapoor, who is getting ready for the release of Stree 2, lives with her parents in Juhu, north west Mumbai.
The apartment has a stunning sea view with a hint of vintage charm and loads of cozy vibes. Namrata Thakker takes a peek into her home.
How many of these books has Shraddha read? The little book corner with cane boxes and jute bags sure looks cute.
Shraddha loves spending with her fur buddy Shyloh when she's not looking at that breathtaking view.
The terrace gives out bohemian vibes with that chic wooden furniture, lots of green and a lovely beige carpet.
Every actor's home needs a vanity room.
The living room is spacious with neutral colours, a gigantic mirror and a black and white frame of Shraddha's parents, Shivangi and Shakti Kapoor.
Shraddha loves being with nature so we aren't surprised she has a little space for her plants.
This is Shraddha's favourite corner to click pictures and we get it why. The warm colours and minimal furniture makes it perfect for posing.
Another ocean view from a different corner.
A peek into her cozy bedroom, filled with family pictures.