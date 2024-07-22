News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Inside Shraddha's Sea-View Home

Inside Shraddha's Sea-View Home

By NAMRATA THAKKER
July 22, 2024 09:44 IST
Shraddha Kapoor, who is getting ready for the release of Stree 2, lives with her parents in Juhu, north west Mumbai.

The apartment has a stunning sea view with a hint of vintage charm and loads of cozy vibes. Namrata Thakker takes a peek into her home.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

How many of these books has Shraddha read? The little book corner with cane boxes and jute bags sure looks cute.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha loves spending with her fur buddy Shyloh when she's not looking at that breathtaking view.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

The terrace gives out bohemian vibes with that chic wooden furniture, lots of green and a lovely beige carpet.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Every actor's home needs a vanity room.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

The living room is spacious with neutral colours, a gigantic mirror and a black and white frame of Shraddha's parents, Shivangi and Shakti Kapoor.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha loves being with nature so we aren't surprised she has a little space for her plants.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

This is Shraddha's favourite corner to click pictures and we get it why. The warm colours and minimal furniture makes it perfect for posing.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Another ocean view from a different corner.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

A peek into her cozy bedroom, filled with family pictures.

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
