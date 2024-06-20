How Sonakshi-Zaheer Fell In Love

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are getting married over the weekend and you can get the details here.

But how did they fall in love?

Namrata Thakker looks back at their love story.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zaheer Iqbal/Instagram

We know that it was Salman Khan who launched Sonakshi and Zaheer's careers in Bollywood. But did you know he also played Cupid?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Yes, Sona and Zaheer first met at a party hosted by Salman and the duo hit it off.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zaheer Iqbal/Instagram

Though the couple kept their relationship under wraps, they were often spotted partying together and attending film events.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zaheer Iqbal/Instagram

In 2022, Zaheer expressed his love for Sona on her birthday by wishing her on Instagram with an adorable message.

The actor shared a funny video of his ladylove enjoying her burger on a flight and wrote, 'Happy Birthday Sonzzz... Thank You for not killing me. I Love You! Here's to a lot more food, flights, love and laughter. P.s - This video sums up the entire time we've known each other.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zaheer Iqbal/Instagram

Last year, the actress also took to Instagram to wish her beau happy birthday and called him her 'very own personal psycho', giving us confirmation about their relationship status.

IMAGE: Chilling with their diving team. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

After bringing in the New Year together, Sonakshi and Zaheer zoomed off to the Andamans in January and became certified advanced open sea divers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zaheer Iqbal/Instagram

Sonakshi and her beau at a garba event with Sanjay Dutt.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Zaheer and Sonakshi partying with their friends Maahir Zaveri, Sanjana Goenka and Zoya Merchant.

While they will have a registered marriage on June 23, the couple will be throwing a wedding party-cum-reception the same evening at the Bastian restaurant in Mumbai.

IMAGE: Attending Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan's Diwali bash. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Apart from the romantic comedy Double XL, Sona and Zaheer have also featured together in a music video titled Blockbuster.