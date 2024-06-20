How Sonakshi-Zaheer Fell In Love

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are getting married over the weekend and you can get the details here.
But how did they fall in love?
Namrata Thakker looks back at their love story.
We know that it was Salman Khan who launched Sonakshi and Zaheer's careers in Bollywood. But did you know he also played Cupid?
Yes, Sona and Zaheer first met at a party hosted by Salman and the duo hit it off.
Though the couple kept their relationship under wraps, they were often spotted partying together and attending film events.
In 2022, Zaheer expressed his love for Sona on her birthday by wishing her on Instagram with an adorable message.
The actor shared a funny video of his ladylove enjoying her burger on a flight and wrote, 'Happy Birthday Sonzzz... Thank You for not killing me. I Love You! Here's to a lot more food, flights, love and laughter. P.s - This video sums up the entire time we've known each other.'
Last year, the actress also took to Instagram to wish her beau happy birthday and called him her 'very own personal psycho', giving us confirmation about their relationship status.
After bringing in the New Year together, Sonakshi and Zaheer zoomed off to the Andamans in January and became certified advanced open sea divers.
Sonakshi and her beau at a garba event with Sanjay Dutt.
Zaheer and Sonakshi partying with their friends Maahir Zaveri, Sanjana Goenka and Zoya Merchant.
While they will have a registered marriage on June 23, the couple will be throwing a wedding party-cum-reception the same evening at the Bastian restaurant in Mumbai.
Apart from the romantic comedy Double XL, Sona and Zaheer have also featured together in a music video titled Blockbuster.