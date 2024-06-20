News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » How Sonakshi-Zaheer Fell In Love

How Sonakshi-Zaheer Fell In Love

By NAMRATA THAKKER
June 20, 2024 09:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are getting married over the weekend and you can get the details here.

But how did they fall in love?

Namrata Thakker looks back at their love story.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zaheer Iqbal/Instagram

We know that it was Salman Khan who launched Sonakshi and Zaheer's careers in Bollywood. But did you know he also played Cupid?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Yes, Sona and Zaheer first met at a party hosted by Salman and the duo hit it off.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zaheer Iqbal/Instagram

Though the couple kept their relationship under wraps, they were often spotted partying together and attending film events.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zaheer Iqbal/Instagram

In 2022, Zaheer expressed his love for Sona on her birthday by wishing her on Instagram with an adorable message.

The actor shared a funny video of his ladylove enjoying her burger on a flight and wrote, 'Happy Birthday Sonzzz... Thank You for not killing me. I Love You! Here's to a lot more food, flights, love and laughter. P.s - This video sums up the entire time we've known each other.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zaheer Iqbal/Instagram

Last year, the actress also took to Instagram to wish her beau happy birthday and called him her 'very own personal psycho', giving us confirmation about their relationship status.

 

IMAGE: Chilling with their diving team. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

After bringing in the New Year together, Sonakshi and Zaheer zoomed off to the Andamans in January and became certified advanced open sea divers.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zaheer Iqbal/Instagram

Sonakshi and her beau at a garba event with Sanjay Dutt.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Zaheer and Sonakshi partying with their friends Maahir Zaveri, Sanjana Goenka and Zoya Merchant.

While they will have a registered marriage on June 23, the couple will be throwing a wedding party-cum-reception the same evening at the Bastian restaurant in Mumbai.

 

IMAGE: Attending Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan's Diwali bash. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Apart from the romantic comedy Double XL, Sona and Zaheer have also featured together in a music video titled Blockbuster.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Meet Sonakshi's Beau, Zaheer Iqbal
Meet Sonakshi's Beau, Zaheer Iqbal
Revealed! Shatru To Attend Sona Wedding
Revealed! Shatru To Attend Sona Wedding
Shatru Opens Up On Sonakshi's 'Wedding'
Shatru Opens Up On Sonakshi's 'Wedding'
Nirmalaji Listens To Economists' Ideas
Nirmalaji Listens To Economists' Ideas
How To Conquer Debts: The Gita Way
How To Conquer Debts: The Gita Way
Nitish's Son Set For Political Plunge?
Nitish's Son Set For Political Plunge?
T20 WC PICS: England prove too good for West Indies
T20 WC PICS: England prove too good for West Indies

More like this

Sonakshi-Zaheer Wedding: ALL THE DETAILS!

Sonakshi-Zaheer Wedding: ALL THE DETAILS!

'Salman said,

'Salman said, "Leave everything and become an actor"'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances