News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Shatrughan With Zaheer, Says Khamosh To Rumours

Shatrughan With Zaheer, Says Khamosh To Rumours

Source: ANI
June 21, 2024 13:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: ANI Photo

Shatrughan Sinha said 'khamosh' to all rumours of his not attending daughter Sonakshi's wedding, when he declared, "She is my laadli. Nothing that she asks for has been refused by me."

Now, he takes it up a notch by posing with bridegroom-to-be Zaheer Iqbal ahead of the weekend wedding.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saqib Saleem/Instagram

Earlier, Saqib Saleem posted a picture of Zaheer's boy squad, with a caption that read: 'Boys boys boys ye pagal ladke!'

Saqib's sister Huma Qureshi had starred with Zaheer and Sonakshi in Double XL and the foursome have become close friends.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Huma and Saqib were invited to the couple's respective bachelor and bachelorette parties earlier this week.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Sonakshi and Zaheer are expected to get married on June 23 at her home in Bandra, northwest Mumbai.

The digital wedding invitation, which got leaked, is styled like a magazine cover. The invitation features a photograph of Zaheer and Sonakshi in a snow-covered setting, with Zaheer planting a kiss on Sonakshi's cheek.

However, Sonakshi and Zaheer have not publicly addressed their wedding news.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
'How Can I Not Be Present To Bless Her?'
'How Can I Not Be Present To Bless Her?'
Sonakshi Sinha: Here Comes The Bride
Sonakshi Sinha: Here Comes The Bride
How Sonakshi-Zaheer Fell In Love
How Sonakshi-Zaheer Fell In Love
T20 World Cup: 'India is so fortunate to have Bumrah'
T20 World Cup: 'India is so fortunate to have Bumrah'
T20 World Cup: India aim to continue winning run!
T20 World Cup: India aim to continue winning run!
Get Ready To Get Spooked On OTT
Get Ready To Get Spooked On OTT
Want Lips Like Katrina Kaif?
Want Lips Like Katrina Kaif?

More like this

Revealed! Shatru To Attend Sona Wedding

Revealed! Shatru To Attend Sona Wedding

Shatru Opens Up On Sonakshi's 'Wedding'

Shatru Opens Up On Sonakshi's 'Wedding'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances