Shatrughan With Zaheer, Says Khamosh To Rumours

Photograph: ANI Photo

Shatrughan Sinha said 'khamosh' to all rumours of his not attending daughter Sonakshi's wedding, when he declared, "She is my laadli. Nothing that she asks for has been refused by me."

Now, he takes it up a notch by posing with bridegroom-to-be Zaheer Iqbal ahead of the weekend wedding.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saqib Saleem/Instagram

Earlier, Saqib Saleem posted a picture of Zaheer's boy squad, with a caption that read: 'Boys boys boys ye pagal ladke!'

Saqib's sister Huma Qureshi had starred with Zaheer and Sonakshi in Double XL and the foursome have become close friends.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Huma and Saqib were invited to the couple's respective bachelor and bachelorette parties earlier this week.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Sonakshi and Zaheer are expected to get married on June 23 at her home in Bandra, northwest Mumbai.

The digital wedding invitation, which got leaked, is styled like a magazine cover. The invitation features a photograph of Zaheer and Sonakshi in a snow-covered setting, with Zaheer planting a kiss on Sonakshi's cheek.

However, Sonakshi and Zaheer have not publicly addressed their wedding news.