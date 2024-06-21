'Usski khushi meri khushi.'

IMAGE: Sonakshi Sinha with her father Shatrughan Sinha. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

While earlier this month Shatrughan Sinha was uncertain about his daughter Sonakshi's marriage, and whether he would attend, the father of the bride is now on a firmer footing on the issue.

"I am most definitely attending. How could I not? When I last spoke to you I was kneck-deep in election related commitments," Shatruji tells Subhash K Jha. :I had no clarity on what was happening back home in Mumbai. Now I'm back, and comparatively relaxed."

IMAGE: Sonakshi Sinha with her father Shatrughan Sinha, mother Poonam Sinha and twin brothers Luv and Kussh. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

About his daughter Sonakshi, Mr Sinha says, "She is my laadli. Nothing that she asks for has been refused by me. Usske mooh se nikalta nahin air usski ichcha puri ho jaati. She has always been my favourite child. Now when she is entering a new phase of her life, how can I not be present to bless her?"

IMAGE: Sonakshi Sinha with her father Shatrughan Sinha. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Would he have been happier if she had taken her father into confidence before taking the plunge?

Shatruji laughs off the suggestion. "Yeh sab rehne do, Subhash. You can't allow your will to prevail on your child's happiness. It is a very happy moment in my daughter's life. Usski khushi meri khushi. The important thing is, she should be happy."