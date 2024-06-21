Step Inside The Bigg Boss OTT 3 House

Photograph: Kind courtesy JioCinema

Here's a first glimpse of the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, and the theme is fantasy!

The house has been designed by the show's Designer Omung Kumar along with Production Designer Vanita Garud.

Photograph: Kind courtesy JioCinema

The show will be hosted by Anil Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy JioCinema

The entrance.

Photograph: Kind courtesy JioCinema

The swimming pool area is guarded by dragons.

Photograph: Kind courtesy JioCinema

The two-sided walls show different faces of each side, adding to the house's illusionary charm.

The theme of locks and keys weaves through the decor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy JioCinema

Beds are placed uniquely to foster interaction and bonding among the housemates.

Photograph: Kind courtesy JioCinema

The kitchen resembles a quaint vineyard, complete with stone walls and wine barrels.

Photograph: Kind courtesy JioCinema

A bridge connects the living room and the storeroom, suspended over a water-printed carpet.

Photograph: Kind courtesy JioCinema

'We wanted the Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 house to be incredibly unique and vibrant,' says Omung Kumar. 'As a designer, I believe in the magic of transformation. Following the success of last year's sustainability theme, this season posed a fresh challenge to create something equally captivating. In alignment with our theme, we aimed to deliver an experience unlike any other seen before.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy JioCinema

'The keys and locks are a personal favorite -- they represent how contestants are locked in and have to unlock new aspects of themselves.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy JioCinema

'Each element was carefully chosen to evoke intrigue and surprise.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy JioCinema

Bigg Boss OTT 3 will stream from June 21 on JioCinema Premium.