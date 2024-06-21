Step Inside The Bigg Boss OTT 3 House

Here's a first glimpse of the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, and the theme is fantasy!
The house has been designed by the show's Designer Omung Kumar along with Production Designer Vanita Garud.
The show will be hosted by Anil Kapoor.
The entrance.
The swimming pool area is guarded by dragons.
The two-sided walls show different faces of each side, adding to the house's illusionary charm.
The theme of locks and keys weaves through the decor.
Beds are placed uniquely to foster interaction and bonding among the housemates.
The kitchen resembles a quaint vineyard, complete with stone walls and wine barrels.
A bridge connects the living room and the storeroom, suspended over a water-printed carpet.
'We wanted the Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 house to be incredibly unique and vibrant,' says Omung Kumar. 'As a designer, I believe in the magic of transformation. Following the success of last year's sustainability theme, this season posed a fresh challenge to create something equally captivating. In alignment with our theme, we aimed to deliver an experience unlike any other seen before.'
'The keys and locks are a personal favorite -- they represent how contestants are locked in and have to unlock new aspects of themselves.'
'Each element was carefully chosen to evoke intrigue and surprise.'
Bigg Boss OTT 3 will stream from June 21 on JioCinema Premium.