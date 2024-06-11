"We are waiting to be informed."

'Whenever my daughter gets married I would like to be dancing right in front of the baaraat.'

IMAGE: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal in the single Blockbuster.

Hearsay being the operative mantra, we are hearing of a wedding in Shatrughan Sinha's family, although he tells me he hasn't heard about it. The media has gone to town with the 'news' that Sonakshi Sinha is tying the knot with actor Zaheer Iqbal on June 23.

As a very close friend of Sonakshi's father Shatrughan Sinha, I was hesitant to probe in a close family matter. However he as always, put my stress to rest by speaking on the subject exclusively.

Says Shatruji, "I am in Delhi right now. After the election results I flew down here. I've also hearing about this. I haven't spoken to anyone about it. Probably because I know only what I've been hearing and reading. And I will speak only to you.

"So your question, is she getting married? The answer is, she hasn't told me anything about it. Main bhi utna hi jaanta ho jitna main media main padha hai (I only know as much about this as what the media has told me).

"If and when she takes me into confidence, my wife and I will give the couple my blessings. We wish her all happiness always."

IMAGE: Shatrughan Sinha with wife Poonam and daughter Sonakshi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shatrughan Sinha/Instagram

Getting slightly emotional, Shatruji says, "We trust our daughter's judgement completely. She would never take an extra-constitutional or illegal decision. As a consenting adult she has the right to take her own decisions.

"Having said that, I would like to say that whenever my daughter gets married I would like to be dancing right in front of the baaraat."

Getting pensive, Shatruji says, "I am being asked by people close to me why I am not aware of this (the supposed wedding) and the media is aware of it. All I can say is,aaj kal ke bachche consent nahin lete maa-baap ke, sirf inform karte hain (nowadays children don't seek permission they simply inform their parents).

"We are waiting to be informed."