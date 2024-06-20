Sonakshi Sinha: Here Comes The Bride

Sonakshi Sinha is all set to marry her beau, Zaheer Iqbal.

While we cannot wait to catch a glimpse of her on the big day, one thing is sure: She'll make one hell of a bride.

Before the couple's dream wedding album drops on social media, as is the norm, Sukanya Verma looks at all the times Sonakshi dolled up as dulhan for movies, modelling and magazines.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Bride with a rockstar attitude becomes Sonakshi while she doffs her hat at Katrina Kaif's Kaala Chashma.

Three cheers for Sonakshi's colourful cocktail of bridal pinks and tangerines, back when she fulfilled showstopper duties for Designer Jyotsna Tiwari.

IMAGE: Sonakshi Sinha in Dabangg/

We first saw Poonam and Shatrughan Sinha's laadli beti in bridal mode as Salman Khan's young bride and a picture of simplicity in her superhit debut Dabangg.

IMAGE: Arjan Bajwa, Sonakshi Sinha and Juhi Chawla in Son of Sardar.

Sonakshi's bride in Son of Sardar captures her in a typical Punjabi kudi look sporting a pink zardozi-embroidered salwar kameez.

IMAGE: Sonakshi Sinha and Swachata Guha in Lootera.

Adorning a pink benarsi and gold jewels, the actress aces the vintage elegance of a bride-to-be in one of the most loved performances of her career, Lootera.





Sonakshi's bridal style on glossies showcase her consistent love for bold, contemporary and edgy designs.





Yet when she decides to go the traditional route, grandeur and royalty follow as her dazzling covers on Khush and Brides Today will tell you.