'Shaadi nahin attend karne ka koi sawaal hi nahi paida hota'

IMAGE: Sonakshi Sinha with Zaheer Iqbal. Photograph: Kind courtesy Zaheer Iqbal/Instagram

Film-maker Pahlaj Nihalani confirms that he will be attending Sonakshi Sinha's wedding on June 23.

While Sona's dad Shatrughan Sinha had said he was waiting to be informed about the wedding, Nihalani -- who is very close to the family -- gives more information about the big day.

"You must have spoken to him when he was out of Mumbai for almost three months due to elections. Bhabhiji (Poonam Sinha) must have known. She must have decided to tell him about it after his return. Now he is back in Mumbai and all is well between Sonakshi and her family," Nihalani tells Subhash K Jha.

Pahlajji, someone recently asked you what you will be wearing at Sonakshi's wedding.

(Laughs) Main aise sawaal ka kya jawab doon? The answer is, I will wear whatever my wife picks for me. What difference does it make what I wear? Or what anyone wears...

The focus won't be on anyone except Shatruji and his dear daughter. It will be their day entirely.

So you are attending Sonakshi Sinha's wedding on June 23?

Of course I am! Sonakshi is like my own daughter. I am her Mama. When she was a child, I used to carry her on my shoulders.

Ab beti badi ho gayi hai.

How can there be a wedding without the Mama's presence?

But I spoke to Shatruji. He said he had no idea about Sonakshi's wedding.

You must have spoken to him when he was out of Mumbai for almost three months due to elections.

Bhabhiji (Poonam Sinha) must have known. She must have decided to tell him about it after his return.

Now he is back in Mumbai and all is well between Sonakshi and her family.

So Shatruji and family will attend the wedding?

Of course. Why shouldn't they?

IMAGE: Pahlaj Nihalani with Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pahlaj Nihalani/Instagram

Shatruji sounded upset when I spoke to him about Sonakshi not informing him about the wedding.

Haa, but he can't remain upset for long, not with Sonakshi.

She is his laadli.

Shaadi nahin attend karne ka koi sawaal hi nahi paida hota.

He should have been informed, don't you think?

As Shatruji said to you, 'aaj kal he bachche inform karte hain, permission nahin lete.'

Why should he be upset if Sonakshi is marrying a boy of her choice?

Shatruji himself married a girl of his choice 40 years ago.

Even I chose my own life partner.

One should not have unrealistic expectations from one's children.

So all is well, and the Sinha family and you will attend the wedding in the morning and the party on the evening of June 23?

Yes. I don't know if I am supposed to tell you that.

We will be there to bless Sonakshi and her husband.