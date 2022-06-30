What Happens When Karan, Alia, Ranveer meet?

It's travel time for everyone, including Bollywood's celebrities.

From London to Dubai to Maldives to Amsterdam to Switzerland, they're on the go.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Karan Johar, who is holidaying in London with his family, bumps into his Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani stars, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

Alia, who announced her pregnancy recently, is shooting for her Hollywood film, Heart of Stone.

Ranveer, on the other hand, is being missed dearly by...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

His wife, Deepika Padukone.

Dips is in Madrid for the launch of Cartier's jewellery collection, Beautés du Monde.

Ranveer had posted a picture of himself on Instagram and written, 'Waiting for my wife to comment...'

Deepika replied, 'Come to me soonest!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Kapoor/Instagram

Sanjay Kapoor, wife Maheep and son Jahaan are visiting Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja at their home in Notting Hill, London.

Sanjay writes, 'Was so nice to see my beautiful pregnant niece and Anand at their beautiful home.'

The lavish spread on the dining table looked delicious!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

Taapsee Pannu shares a picture of the Dhak Dhak cast -- Fatima Sana Shaikh, Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah and Sanjana Sanghi.

This is the first Indian film unit to ride from Delhi to Khardung La.

The proud producer writes, '5359 metres high, 4 women on their bullets, And a crew that didn’t give up to become the first Hindi movie unit to travel all the way from Delhi to Khardung La via road to shoot all the way through! One of the World’s highest motorable road with I say the world’s coolest team ! So so proud #DhakDhak'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kirti Kulhari/Instagram

Meanwhile, Kirti Kulhari is also on her dream biking journey and she tells us about it: 'Let’s START from the END.

'Just reached #LEH after riding for 800 kms over the last 8 days . Am absolutely safe and unhurt and feel so much #gratitude for having been able to do this … it’s the 1st many such #biketrips.

'I thought of this almost a year back and here I am .. A few special people to thank for making this happen and having my back while I spreaded my wings and flew higher and higher( quite literally here ).

'I feel victorious and grateful ..

'My biggest #partnerincrime @royalenfield #himalayan... it supported me and how .. loved it. Thank u @priyankachandra14 for making this happen and how .. u were such a sport. @chokphelstanzin u were our backbone through the trip and were absolutely amazing. @sushilchaudhary thank u for all ur help and support and hospitality.. P.S - shall share all the pictures and in the coming days.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tilotama Shome/Instagram

Tilotama Shome is holidaying at the Rajbari Bawali in West Bengal, and she writes, 'Another day, another swim. The hunger post swim is unreal. But then again, being on a holiday, being together with the family, being in a pool, being in a beautiful open lush green place....all feels like a big fat gift that I have only dreamt of in the last three years. So so grateful ooooooph.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita Dhulipala indulges in a glass of wine in Dubai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Khosla Kumar/Instagram

Divya Khosla Kumar goes cycling in Chandigarh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jennifer Winget/Instagram

Jennifer Winget enjoys a dip in the pool in Phuket.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ahan Shetty/Instagram

Ahan Shetty enjoys the weather in London, even as his sister Athiya has some good news to share from Germany.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Elli AvrRam/Instagram

Elli AvrRam goes shopping in Rishikesh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chitrangda Singh/Instagram

Chitrangda Singh picnics in a park in Scotland.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahesh Babu/Instagram

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar meet up with Bill Gates in New York.

'Had the pleasure of meeting Mr. @thisisbillgates! One of the greatest visionaries this world has seen... and yet the most humble! Truly an inspiration!!' Mahesh writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prithviraj Sukumaran/Instagram

Prithviraj Sukumaran boards a flight to Dubai to promote his new Malayalam film, Kaduva.