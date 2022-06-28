News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Nayanthara-Vignesh's ROMANTIC HONEYMOON

Nayanthara-Vignesh's ROMANTIC HONEYMOON

By Rediff Movies
June 28, 2022 13:13 IST
Newlyweds Nayanthara and Vignesh Sivan -- who got married on June 9 -- chose Thailand for their honeymoon.

The couple returned recently and, since then, Vignesh has been sharing pictures of their romantic holiday.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vignesh Sivan/Instagram

Vignesh starts with a loved-up picture and writes, 'In #Thailand with my Thaaram.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vignesh Sivan/Instagram

Nayan looks at the sun and the sun shines back.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vignesh Sivan/Instagram

Vignesh and Nayan dated for seven years before they tied the knot. 

They met on the sets of their 2017 film, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vignesh Sivan/Instagram

The couple explore Bangkok.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vignesh Sivan/Instagram

'Me clickin her wen she’s clickin me,' writes Vignesh.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vignesh Sivan/Instagram

After the honeymoon, Nayan will return to work with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer, Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vignesh Sivan/Instagram

Vignesh and Nayan say goodbye to Thailand.

Rediff Movies
