Nayanthara-Vignesh's ROMANTIC HONEYMOON

Newlyweds Nayanthara and Vignesh Sivan -- who got married on June 9 -- chose Thailand for their honeymoon.
The couple returned recently and, since then, Vignesh has been sharing pictures of their romantic holiday.
Vignesh starts with a loved-up picture and writes, 'In #Thailand with my Thaaram.'
Nayan looks at the sun and the sun shines back.
Vignesh and Nayan dated for seven years before they tied the knot.
They met on the sets of their 2017 film, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.
The couple explore Bangkok.
'Me clickin her wen she’s clickin me,' writes Vignesh.
After the honeymoon, Nayan will return to work with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer, Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar.
Vignesh and Nayan say goodbye to Thailand.