Just Where Are These Stars Holidaying?

IMAGE: Sayani Gupta explores the Eastbourne Town in England and writes: 'Had a crazy grateful day of shoot in some exquisite locations.. didn’t want to travel back to my hotel two hours away.. stayed back alone in this beautiful town of Eastborne. By the time we got done, all restaurants were shut.

'As I walked from one restaurant to the other with all kitchens shut, Hungry, desperate for food… I walked into ‘Athens’.

'I met Helen who was on the phone with a towel on her shoulder serving one table of customers finishing their food. I asked her if she could give me anything.. and that I was really hungry. She looked at me and said okay.. what to you want?

'In the next few minutes, she got me the most delicious Greek salad as appetiser as her 82 year old mother, Stella, cooked a delicious lamb shank!

'Helen was a bursting luminous ball of energy as she spoke about her family, heritage, the restaurant that the family has been running for 58 years!

'She proudly spoke about how Greek she was although she was born in London. Her mom came out to meet me later and said she watches Bollywood movies every night. ‘They are the best’ she said!

'I met the friendly seagull who is her favourite customer and apparently Helen feeds all animals around her including 5 foxes who visit her house every night. She recycles her waste, never wastes food and just wants to work and feed.

'I walked out after having hugged them and my heart full to see a full moon glistening by the English Channel.

'Faith restored in Humanity & life. @helenflorides

'If you are ever in Eastborne, Athens is a must visit! A slice of Greece in England!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram