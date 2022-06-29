Malaika-Arjun's Love Affair With Paris

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are living it up in Paris, celebrating Arjun's 37th birthday and creating lovely memories.
The Eiffel Tower, of course, takes pride of place in their French holiday.
Malaika goes green in the world's fashion capital.
Arjun believes in 'caring in sharing' so he wears his jumper by day...
While Malaika borrows it for the night!
Romancing in Paris.
A picture at night with the beautifully-lit Eiffel Tower.
Malaika enjoys French cuisine...
...And insists that she takes good pix!
After all, she learnt it from the Mumbai media who are always spotted outside her home.
Arjun takes in the best of Paris.