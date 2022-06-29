News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Malaika-Arjun's Love Affair With Paris

Malaika-Arjun's Love Affair With Paris

By Rediff Movies
June 29, 2022 16:50 IST
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are living it up in Paris, celebrating Arjun's 37th birthday and creating lovely memories.

The Eiffel Tower, of course, takes pride of place in their French holiday.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika goes green in the world's fashion capital.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Arjun believes in 'caring in sharing' so he wears his jumper by day...

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun  Kapoor/Instagram

While Malaika borrows it for the night!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Romancing in Paris.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

A picture at night with the beautifully-lit Eiffel Tower. 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika enjoys French cuisine...

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

...And insists that she takes good pix! 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

After all, she learnt it from the Mumbai media who are always spotted outside her home. 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Arjun takes in the best of Paris.

 

Rediff Movies
