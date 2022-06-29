What's Behind Tamannaah's Smile?

A look at the film folk Photographer Pradeep Bandekar met on Tuesday.
Tamannaah Bhatia meets up with Director Sujoy Ghosh. Is a new film in the offing?
Jasmin Bhasin celebrates her birthday with fans and the media at a mall.
Sadia Khateeb, who plays Akshay Kumar's sister in Raksha Bandhan, enjoys her newfound fame.
This isn't her first film, of course. Sadia made her debut in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's hard-hitting 2020 film, Shikara.
Prateik Babbar removes his mask for a quick pic at the airport.
As does Composer Amaal Malik.