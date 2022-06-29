News
Rediff.com  » Movies » What's Behind Tamannaah's Smile?

What's Behind Tamannaah's Smile?

By Rediff Movies
June 29, 2022 16:08 IST
A look at the film folk Photographer Pradeep Bandekar met on Tuesday.

Tamannaah Bhatia meets up with Director Sujoy Ghosh. Is a new film in the offing?

 

Jasmin Bhasin celebrates her birthday with fans and the media at a mall.

 

Sadia Khateeb, who plays Akshay Kumar's sister in Raksha Bandhan, enjoys her newfound fame.

This isn't her first film, of course. Sadia made her debut in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's hard-hitting 2020 film, Shikara.

 

 

Prateik Babbar removes his mask for a quick pic at the airport.

 

As does Composer Amaal Malik.

All Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Rediff Movies
