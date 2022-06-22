Guess where is Sushmita Holidaying?

It's travel time for everyone, including Bollywood's celebrities.

From London to Amsterdam to Switzerland, they're on the go.

Please click on the images for a closer look at these starry travel diaries.

IMAGE: Sushmita Sen gets up, close and personal in the Maldives.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sushmita Sen/Instagram

IMAGE: After shooting in scenic Croatia, Tripti Dimri reaches the coast of Albania.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tripti Dimri/Instagram

IMAGE: Hina Khan's on a beach... but which one?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: Vaani Kapoor can't resist dessert in Dubai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Rajkummar Rao goes 'Bohemian' in Amsterdam.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

IMAGE: Mouni Roy gets romantic with hubby Suraj Nambiar in Turkey.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

IMAGE: Adnan Sami takes wife Roya Faryabi and daughter Medina to the Maldives.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adnan Sami/Instagram

IMAGE: Neelam Kothari is also at Bollywood's favourite destination... the Maldives.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neelam Kothari/Instagram

IMAGE: Rohit Shetty shoots for the 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi in Cape Town, South Africa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Shetty/Instagram

IMAGE: Kapil Sharma sets off to tour Vancouver with his team, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur and Anukalp Goswami.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kapil Sharma/Instagram

IMAGE: Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu have lunch with friends in New York.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram