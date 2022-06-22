News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Guess where is Sushmita Holidaying?

Guess where is Sushmita Holidaying?

By Rediff Movies
Last updated on: June 22, 2022 13:54 IST
It's travel time for everyone, including Bollywood's celebrities.

From London to Amsterdam to Switzerland, they're on the go.

Please click on the images for a closer look at these starry travel diaries.

 

IMAGE: Sushmita Sen gets up, close and personal in the Maldives.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sushmita Sen/Instagram

 

IMAGE: After shooting in scenic Croatia, Tripti Dimri reaches the coast of Albania.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tripti Dimri/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Hina Khan's on a beach... but which one?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Vaani Kapoor can't resist dessert in Dubai.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Rajkummar Rao goes 'Bohemian' in Amsterdam.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Mouni Roy gets romantic with hubby Suraj Nambiar in Turkey.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Adnan Sami takes wife Roya Faryabi and daughter Medina to the Maldives.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Adnan Sami/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Neelam Kothari is also at Bollywood's favourite destination... the Maldives.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Neelam Kothari/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Rohit Shetty shoots for the 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi in Cape Town, South Africa.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Shetty/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kapil Sharma sets off to tour Vancouver with his team, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur and Anukalp Goswami.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kapil Sharma/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu have lunch with friends in New York.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram

 

 

 
