Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first child.

The actress announced the big news by posting pictures on her Instagram feed -- the first was a picture of her sonography at a hospital, where she wrote, 'Our baby ..... coming soon.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia also shared a picture of a lion with his lioness and their cub.

Mum Soni Razdan immediately commented, 'Congratulations Mama and Papa lion.'

Karan Johar added, 'Heart is bursting.'

Alia and Ranbir got married on April 14.