Gorgeous Sara DARES you to look away

Sara Ali Khan rocks a Manish Malhotra sheer sari like only she can.
And she has the perfect make-up for it.
Showing off her best profile.
Pooja Hegde takes a water break.
A word of advice from Shamita Shetty: 'Slow down ...sit and enjoy the simple pleasures of life.'
Plabita Borathakur shares a behind-the-scenes picture from her Web series, Escapye Live, and writes, 'I am the only life sized doll you can’t play with!'
Shweta Tiwari gets caught in a sunny mood.
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu give us a sneak peek into the recording of their first audiobook.
Have you been introduced to Inni and Bobo?
Esha Deol and Bharat Takthani celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary. 'I love you Radhya Miraya’s Dada for eternity for keeps. Cheers to a decade filled with love & a few blows . You are my forever. Love u,' she writes.
Nia Sharma promotes her new song Paisa Paisa, which will release on June 30.
Govinda livens up Instagram with a rare post.
Masaba Gupta shares a throwback picture of mum Neena Gupta from the film Utsav. Directed by Girish Karnad, it was produced by Shashi Kapoor.
The picture was given to Masaba by Shashi Kapoor's grandson and Kunal Kapoor's son, Zahan.
She writes '@neena_gupta 1984 Photo : courtesy @zahankapoor's Utsav stash. I wonder who took this photo.'