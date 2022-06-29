Gorgeous Sara DARES you to look away

Pooja takes a water break... Plabita goes BTS... Nia has a new song...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan rocks a Manish Malhotra sheer sari like only she can.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

And she has the perfect make-up for it.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Showing off her best profile.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde takes a water break.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamita Shetty/Instagram

A word of advice from Shamita Shetty: 'Slow down ...sit and enjoy the simple pleasures of life.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Plabita Borathakur/Instagram

Plabita Borathakur shares a behind-the-scenes picture from her Web series, Escapye Live, and writes, 'I am the only life sized doll you can’t play with!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Tiwari/Instagram

Shweta Tiwari gets caught in a sunny mood.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu give us a sneak peek into the recording of their first audiobook.

Have you been introduced to Inni and Bobo?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram

Esha Deol and Bharat Takthani celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary. 'I love you Radhya Miraya’s Dada for eternity for keeps. Cheers to a decade filled with love & a few blows . You are my forever. Love u,' she writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

Nia Sharma promotes her new song Paisa Paisa, which will release on June 30.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Govinda/Instagram

Govinda livens up Instagram with a rare post.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Masaba Gupta/Instagram

Masaba Gupta shares a throwback picture of mum Neena Gupta from the film Utsav. Directed by Girish Karnad, it was produced by Shashi Kapoor.

The picture was given to Masaba by Shashi Kapoor's grandson and Kunal Kapoor's son, Zahan.

She writes '@neena_gupta 1984 Photo : courtesy @zahankapoor's Utsav stash. I wonder who took this photo.'