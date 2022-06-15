Is Virat Making Anushka BLUSH?

Bollywood loves to travel.

While summer may be over, the stars remain in vacation mode.

From Amsterdam to Cannes, the fun times continue.

Please click on the images for a better look at where the stars are vacationing.

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma, who is back from her beach vacay with husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika, teases us with yet another picture from their undisclosed holiday destination.

'When the sun made me shy,' she says.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

IMAGE: Patralekhaa sends a designer postcard from Amsterdam.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

IMAGE: Taapsee Pannu dances under the sun in Cannes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

IMAGE: Here's another picture of Taapsee with her sister, Shagun Pannu.

'Bonding over grapes! #TapcTravels #Nice #Vineyard P.S- very subtly showing off calf muscle also. Very subtle,' Taapsee writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

IMAGE: Aditi Rao Hydari takes a walk in Paris.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

IMAGE: Nidhhi Agerwal sips coffee in Pune.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nidhhi Agerwal/Instagram

IMAGE: What's Hina Khan doing in Abu Dhabi?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: Maria Goretti stops to smell the roses before continuing on her road trip to Kargil.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maria Goretti/Instagram

IMAGE: Neha Kakkar's at the MGM Harbour casino resort in Washington DC, where she's scheduled to hold a concert.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Kakkar/Instagram

IMAGE: Meezaan shoots at Shimla's famed Mall Road.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Meezaan/Instagram

IMAGE: Director Danish Aslam and his actor-wife Shruti Seth visit England's Eastbourne for a shoot.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shruti Seth/Instagram