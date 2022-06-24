'Mr Khan, is that you?'

It's travel time for everyone, including Bollywood's celebrities.
From Dubai to Maldives to London to Amsterdam to Switzerland, they're on the go.
Guess who Kareena Kapoor spotted shopping on the streets of London? Hubby Saif Ali Khan!
Shilpa Shetty too is in London, where she tries out a dance step.
As is her sister, Shamita Shetty. They are currently in the city to celebrate their mother Sunanda Shetty's birthday.
Guess who Karishma Tanna is vacationing with?
Hubby Varun Bangera, of course.
Sophie Choudry enjoys Goa in the rains...
While Warina Hussain heads for Goa's casinos.
Daisy Shah plays with puppies in Pune.
Soha Ali Khan goes to work in Hyderabad.
A R Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, visit the Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Dargah in Ajmer.
Neha Kakkar, who is on tour, reaches Chicago.
Gul Panag is on a road trip in Ladakh: 'And the journey begins!
'First pit stop, my village Mahadian. Our convoy will grow as Dad with his vehicle containing his cycle( and one back up) join us , before we head to Manali, the next day.
'Happy to be back at the wheel of the awesome @mahindraxuv700. Looking forward to the next two days of drive , in comfort, as we make our way to the hills. Thank you @mahindra_auto for letting me have this for the trip.
'3 days before, our gruelling ( but what I hope will be fun) cycle ride to Ladakh starts. Cycles are packed and loaded in Super Milo (my ultimate expedition ready Scorpio Getaway)- spruced up by my friend @vjsnagra of @sarbloh.motors.
'I’m taking my Trek Marlin 5. HE is taking his trustee old , war horse - Trek 4700. As a back up, we’re also taking HIS new Trek Dual Sport 3 ( I don’t know why ??!!) Dad is also taking his Marlin 5. And his old 3700. Wish us luck.'