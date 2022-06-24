News
Rediff.com  » Movies » 'Mr Khan, is that you?'

'Mr Khan, is that you?'

By Rediff Movies
June 24, 2022 12:48 IST
It's travel time for everyone, including Bollywood's celebrities.

From Dubai to Maldives to London to Amsterdam to Switzerland, they're on the go.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Guess who Kareena Kapoor spotted shopping on the streets of London? Hubby Saif Ali Khan!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty too is in London, where she tries out a dance step.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamita Shetty/Instagram

As is her sister, Shamita Shetty. They are currently in the city to celebrate their mother Sunanda Shetty's birthday.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Guess who Karishma Tanna is vacationing with?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Hubby Varun Bangera, of course.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

Sophie Choudry enjoys Goa in the rains...

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Warina Hussain/Instagram

While Warina Hussain heads for Goa's casinos.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Daisy Shah/Instagram

Daisy Shah plays with puppies in Pune.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan goes to work in Hyderabad.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy A R Rahman/Instagram

A R Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, visit the Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Dargah in Ajmer.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Kakkar/Instagram

Neha Kakkar, who is on tour, reaches Chicago.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gul Panag/Instagram

Gul Panag is on a road trip in Ladakh: 'And the journey begins!

'First pit stop, my village Mahadian. Our convoy will grow as Dad with his vehicle containing his cycle( and one back up) join us , before we head to Manali, the next day.

'Happy to be back at the wheel of the awesome @mahindraxuv700. Looking forward to the next two days of drive , in comfort, as we make our way to the hills. Thank you @mahindra_auto for letting me have this for the trip.

'3 days before, our gruelling ( but what I hope will be fun) cycle ride to Ladakh starts. Cycles are packed and loaded in Super Milo (my ultimate expedition ready Scorpio Getaway)- spruced up by my friend @vjsnagra of @sarbloh.motors.

'I’m taking my Trek Marlin 5. HE is taking his trustee old , war horse - Trek 4700. As a back up, we’re also taking HIS new Trek Dual Sport 3 ( I don’t know why ??!!) Dad is also taking his Marlin 5. And his old 3700. Wish us luck.'

Rediff Movies
