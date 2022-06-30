Surgery Done. Rahul On Road To Recovery

Photograph: KL Rahul/Instagram

K L Rahul says he is on the road to recovery after undergoing surgery for his groin injury in Germany.

'Hello everyone. It's been a tough couple of weeks, but the surgery was successful. I'm healing and recovering well. My road to recovery has begun. Thank you for your messages and prayers. See you soon,' Rahul captioned his Instagram post.

Rahul missed India's tour of England with a groin injury which forced him out of the T20I series against South Africa.

The India opener, who has been accompanied by girlfriend Athiya Shetty, is likely to stay in Germany for a month during his recovery period.