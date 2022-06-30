News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Surgery Done. Rahul On Road To Recovery

Surgery Done. Rahul On Road To Recovery

By Rediff Cricket
June 30, 2022 08:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: KL Rahul/Instagram
 

K L Rahul says he is on the road to recovery after undergoing surgery for his groin injury in Germany.

'Hello everyone. It's been a tough couple of weeks, but the surgery was successful. I'm healing and recovering well. My road to recovery has begun. Thank you for your messages and prayers. See you soon,' Rahul captioned his Instagram post.

Rahul missed India's tour of England with a groin injury which forced him out of the T20I series against South Africa.

The India opener, who has been accompanied by girlfriend Athiya Shetty, is likely to stay in Germany for a month during his recovery period.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Pant Confirms He Is A Nice Guy!
Pant Confirms He Is A Nice Guy!
'England have sounded alarm bells with NZ whitewash'
'England have sounded alarm bells with NZ whitewash'
Anderson eyes Test return against India
Anderson eyes Test return against India
VOTE! Kriti, Anushka, Priyanka: Who Wore It Better?
VOTE! Kriti, Anushka, Priyanka: Who Wore It Better?
Pant Confirms He Is A Nice Guy!
Pant Confirms He Is A Nice Guy!
Uddhav cabinet renames Aurangabad, Osmanabad
Uddhav cabinet renames Aurangabad, Osmanabad
Not happy with Uddhav's decision: Rebel Sena MLA
Not happy with Uddhav's decision: Rebel Sena MLA

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

More like this

Pak captain Azam breaks Kohli's T20 ranking record

Pak captain Azam breaks Kohli's T20 ranking record

Hooda relishes 'warrior role' playing at Number 3

Hooda relishes 'warrior role' playing at Number 3

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances