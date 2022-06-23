Parineeti's enjoying her time in...

It's travel time for everyone, including Bollywood's celebrities.

From Maldives to London to Amsterdam to Switzerland, they're on the go.

Please click on the images for a closer look at these starry travel diaries.

IMAGE: Parineeti Chopra lights up Dubai and writes, 'An amazing night spent with the people of Dubai and Mid day. Thankyou for making it a memorable one!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

IMAGE: Chitrangda Singh explores the Kilconquhar Castle Estate in Scotland.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chitrangda Singh/Instagram

IMAGE: Radhika Apte shares her lunch menu for the day: 'Lunch is a custard pie almost like a Baklava with Pastel De Nata in it.. and a watermelon pie! It’s beyond delicious and.. beat my tan! #custardpie #watermelonpie #travelling #lovefood #incredibletan.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Apte/Instagram

IMAGE: 'Roaming the London streets before hitting the sets in Hyderabad,' Ajay Devgn informs from Ramoji Film City.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ajay Devgn/Instagram

IMAGE: Devgn's Tanhaji co-star, Sharad Kelkar, is exploring London... in England.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharad Kelkar/Instagram

IMAGE: Taapsee Pannu's holiday ends at the Milan Cathedral in Italy: 'With all the love for the trailer and the nervous excitement in my heart bidding my final ciao to this city of art, architecture and pizza!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

IMAGE: Juhi Parmar is enjoying her visit to Turkey.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Parmar/Instagram

IMAGE: Hitten Ttejwani wants you to enjoy the view from the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hitten Ttejwani/Instagram

IMAGE: Kapil Sharma touches down in Vancouver for his tour with Sumona Chakravarti, Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Krushna Abhishek. 'Crew that laughs together stays together,' he writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kapil Sharma/Instagram