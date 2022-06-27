News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Priyanka-Nick's Lovey-Dovey Beach Break

Priyanka-Nick's Lovey-Dovey Beach Break

By Rediff Movies
June 27, 2022 11:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Priyanka Chopra took a quick weekend break with husband Nick Jonas at the Turks and Caicos Islands on the Atlantic Ocean and shared some stunning pictures.

 

Priyanka calls herself an 'island girl' as she spends a romantic day on the beach with Nick.

 

A beach day obviously includes sailing!

 

Making super hot pictures together.

 

Priyanka has been very busy lately -- after wrapping up her Web series Citadel, she launched her homeware collection called Sona Home.

Now, she does deserve a break.

 

There's no keeping her down for long, of course.

 

The scenic view from the couple's lodgings.

All Photographs: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
'Alia is the dal-chawal with tadka'
'Alia is the dal-chawal with tadka'
Ranveer Singh On Wild with Bear Grylls
Ranveer Singh On Wild with Bear Grylls
Want to Curb Midnight Cravings? Mrunal's SUPER Tip
Want to Curb Midnight Cravings? Mrunal's SUPER Tip
Alia Bhatt is PREGNANT!
Alia Bhatt is PREGNANT!
How IRDA plans to calculate credit scores
How IRDA plans to calculate credit scores
Test:India Optimistic Rohit Will Recover
Test:India Optimistic Rohit Will Recover
GST: Recovery of input tax credit still a struggle
GST: Recovery of input tax credit still a struggle

More like this

What's Tempting Tara?

What's Tempting Tara?

Om & Rocketry Are Strangely Related

Om & Rocketry Are Strangely Related

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances