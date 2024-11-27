Recipe: Indian Breakfasts & Manisha's Sabudana Khichdi

The range of Indian breakfasts is bewildering. Right from pongal, upma, dosa, Medu vada, idli, paneeyarams, Mangalore buns, appams, idiappams in milk in the South to the stuffed parathas, Puri-Alu, Daliya Upma, theplas, kachoris, poha, alu cutlets, Vada-Pav, chillas, Misal Pav of the north and west and pithas, Alur Dom-Luchis, Peas Kochuri, Singharas, chop and more in the east, not to mention the desi-style omelettes and sandwiches.

In Maharashtra and Gujarat, a firm breakfast fave is Sabudana Khichdi. It's light, quick and filling. Try Manisha Deshpande Kotian's simple version of this staple khichdi.

Manisha works for Rediff.com, curating editorial photo features, among other assignments. She is also an expert in the kitchen. Her Mangalore-Style Chicken Curry, CKP-Style Chicken Curry, Chicken Fry, Masoor Curry and Pulao, CKP-Style Valache Birde (from sprouted mung), Mung Dal Bhaji, Veg/Non-Veg Fried Rice, Suran Fry, Bhendi (Okra) Fry, and more, are much appreciated by her family and friends.

Photograph: Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Sabudana Khichdi

Serves 2-3



Ingredients

1 cup sabudana or tapioca pearls

4-5 tbsp peanuts

2 medium-sized potatoes

1 tsp sugar

1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds

2 green chillies, finely chopped

8-10 curry pattas or leaves, optional

3 tbsp ghee

Salt to taste, about 1½ tsp

1 tbsp chopped green dhaniya or coriander or cilantro leaves

Method

Pour the sabudana into a large bowl.

Pour in 2-3 cups of water and rub the pearls well with your fingers.

Repeat the process at least thrice to remove the excess starch.

Soak the sabudana in a little water.

Do not soak in lot of water or they will become sticky.

Soak overnight or at least 4-5 hours.

When they have soaked properly, the pearls will absorb all the water and almost double in size.

Keep aside.

Pour in 2-3 cups of water and rub the pearls well with your fingers. Repeat the process at least thrice to remove the excess starch. Soak the sabudana in a little water. Do not soak in lot of water or they will become sticky. Soak overnight or at least 4-5 hours. When they have soaked properly, the pearls will absorb all the water and almost double in size. Keep aside. Boil the potatoes in a pressure cooker, adding just enough water to cover the potatoes, over medium heat, for 4-5 whistles.

Take off heat and let the pressure release naturally and only then open the lid.

Take out the potatoes and let them cool a little or completely.

Then, peel and chop them into ½-inch cubes.

Keep aside.

Take off heat and let the pressure release naturally and only then open the lid. Take out the potatoes and let them cool a little or completely. Then, peel and chop them into ½-inch cubes. Keep aside. Meanwhile dry roast the peanuts on a tawa or griddle over low heat until they turn crunchy.

Take off heat and keep aside to cool.

Rub the cooled peanuts to get rid of most of the peels/covering and add into the jar of a grinder/mixer and using the pulse option grind the peanuts coarsely.

Keep aside.

Take off heat and keep aside to cool. Rub the cooled peanuts to get rid of most of the peels/covering and add into the jar of a grinder/mixer and using the pulse option grind the peanuts coarsely. Keep aside. In a bowl, toss the sabudana, boiled potaotes with the salt, sugar, coarsely-ground peanuts and mix very well.

Keep aside.

Keep aside. Heat the ghee in a heavy-bottomed saucepan or a kadhai over medium-low heat.

Add the cumin seeds.

Let crackle and brown and then add the chopped green chillies and the curry leaves.

Fry on medium-low heat for a few seconds.

Next add the sabudana-peanut-potatoes mixture.

Mix very well.

Saute over low heat, stirring continuously for 3-5 minutes till the sago pearls becomes transparent.

Take off heat and add the chopped coriander leaves.

Add the cumin seeds. Let crackle and brown and then add the chopped green chillies and the curry leaves. Fry on medium-low heat for a few seconds. Next add the sabudana-peanut-potatoes mixture. Mix very well. Saute over low heat, stirring continuously for 3-5 minutes till the sago pearls becomes transparent. Take off heat and add the chopped coriander leaves. Serve the Sabudana Khichdi with sweet curd/yoghurt.

Editor’s Note: If not serving it with sweet curd, squeeze a little lime over it.

Manisha Deshpande Kotian lives in Mumbai.