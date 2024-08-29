Recipe: Manisha's Valacha Birda

Wikimedia Commons Photograph: Kind courtesy: Fatfoodie IMAGE: A typical Maharashtrian thali.

We often stick to using far fewer lentils -- like just masoor, mung, channa and toor dal -- in our diet, when there is a wealth of legumes out there.

Manisha Deshpande Kotian introduces you to vaal dal, which is very popular in Maharashtrian households and an integral part of a typical thali from that state, like the one in the photograph above.

Her Chandraseniya Kayastha Prabhu or CKP-style dish doesn't use onions and gains its tanginess from the kokum and sweetness from the jaggery. Coconut adds yet another dimension.

Valacha Birda is meant for days when you desire simple food that goes well with steamed rice and chappatis.

Valacha Birda

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

1 cup sprouted vaal dal or small white field beans

1 cup fresh grated coconut

½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

2 tsp red chilly powder

2 tsp jeera or cumin seeds

1 tsp hing or asafoetida

3 pieces kokum (a mangosteen-like fruit of the Goa butter tree)

1 tbsp chopped jaggery

Fresh green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves, to garnish

Water

Salt to taste, around 1 tsp

2 tbsp oil

Method

Grind the coconut with 3 to 4 tbsp water into a thick, coarse paste in a blender/mixer.

Add a little more water if needed.

Transfer into a bowl and keep aside.

Heat the oil in a kadhai or frying pan over medium heat.

Add the cumin seeds and the asafoetida.

Once the seeds crackle, add the sprouted vaal and mix.

Add the turmeric power, red chilly powder.

Add 2 cups water and mix well.

Cover and cook for 6 to 8 minutes.

Take off lid and stir.

Add the ground coconut paste, kokum, jaggery, salt and stir.

Cook over medium heat for 12 to 15 minutes more.

Take off the heat, garnish with the chopped coriander and serve hot with rice or chappati.

Manisha Deshpande Kotian curates editorial photo features among other assignments at Rediff.com.

An expert in the kitchen, her Mangalore-Style Chicken Curry, CKP-Style Chicken Curry, Chicken Fry, Masoor Curry and Pulao, Mung Dal Bhaji, Veg/Non-Veg Fried Rice, Green Banana Fry, Suran Fry, Bhendi (Okra) Fry, and more, are much appreciated by family and friends.