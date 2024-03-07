Recipe: Shashi Tharoor's Idlis

Everyone knows how to make idlis. But do you what makes this fluffy steamed rice balls perfect?

It's the accompaniments. Be it the coconut, tamarind or peanut chutney, sambar or gunpowder.

In Sunita Kohli's book The India Cookbook, Shashi Tharoor -- former UN diplomat, three-term MP from Thiruvanathapuram and prolific author -- shares his idli recipe.

To give the South Indian staple an interesting twist, he suggests you mix ajwain, jeera or kasoori methi seeds in the batter.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Idlis

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients

1 cup raw rice, washed and rinsed

½ cup husked urad dal or black gram, washed and rinsed

Salt 1 tsp, or to taste

Oil to grease the idli moulds

1 tbsp sour dahi or curd, optional

1 tsp ajwain/carom seeds or jeera/cumin seeds, optional

1 tsp kasoori methi or fenugreek seeds

2 cups water + extra

Method

Soak the rice and urad dal in water overnight.

Drain off the excess water and grind the soaked rice and urad dal together to a medium coarseness.

Add water if needed to make a thick but pourable batter.

Mix in the salt and leave the batter outside to ferment until it rises and becomes slightly sour (ie 24 hours in summer, 36 hours in winter).

The time can be shortened somewhat by adding some slightly sour dahi to the batter.

Some cooks add carom and/or cumin seeds to the batter; my mother puts fenugreek seeds in sometimes.

Once the batter is ready, generously grease the moulds of an idli maker and spoon the batter into the moulds.

Drain off the excess water and grind the soaked rice and urad dal together to a medium coarseness. Add water if needed to make a thick but pourable batter. Mix in the salt and leave the batter outside to ferment until it rises and becomes slightly sour (ie 24 hours in summer, 36 hours in winter). The time can be shortened somewhat by adding some slightly sour dahi to the batter. Some cooks add carom and/or cumin seeds to the batter; my mother puts fenugreek seeds in sometimes. Once the batter is ready, generously grease the moulds of an idli maker and spoon the batter into the moulds. Take a deep pot or a large pressure cooker and add about 2 cups water.

Heat the pot until the water begins to boil slightly.

Place the idli maker into the pot gently and cover.

Steam the idlis for about 12 minutes.

The idlis are ready when a wooden toothpick or skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean.

Note: You may scale up this recipe by increasing quantities of both in a 2:1 ratio.

The perfect idli is soft, fluffy, slightly sour, melts in your mouth. Flavour comes from the accompaniments -- coconut chutney, gunpowder with melted ghee and my own favourite, a paste called ulli samandhi made by grinding small onions or shallots with red chillies and salt and just a dash of tamarind and roasting the mixture.

Sambar goes well with idlis. Try Rediff's Sambar recipe.

Excerpted with the kind permission of the publishers, Aleph Book Company from The Indian Cookbook: from The Tables Of My Friends, selected and edited by Sunita Kohli.