Recipe: Manisha's Oregano Cheese Parathas

Nothing can be more challenging and frustrating in the morning than coming up with interesting tiffin ideas, especially when you have fussy kids. And never consult them!

Parathas are a staple as they can be fried up easily even on hectic days. But most likely your kids are already bored of them?

Manisha Kotian's superb Cheese Parathas are low-cost, filling and don't need a plethora of complicated ingredients.

You can always balance out the cheesiness with a dollop of your favourite flavour of ketchup or sauce.

Oregano Cheese Parathas

Serves: 2

Ingredients

1 cup whole wheat atta or flour

2 slices cheese or 4-6 cubes cheese, grated

2-3 tbsp ghee or butter to fry the parathas

Salt to taste, around frac14; tsp

Pinch chilly flakes or peri peri flakes

Pinch oregano

Water

Ketchup or any other sauce, to serve

Method

In a large bowl, mix the atta along with the salt.

Add water, in batches, and start kneading the dough.

Continue kneading until you get a smooth dough.

Divide the dough into 1½-inch diameter balls.

Roll out one portion into a circle.

Place a little grated cheese, about 2 tbsp, or 1 slice of cheese in the centre.

Sprinkle some chilly/peri peri flakes and the oregano (please see the pic below).

Fold the ends, and gently roll it out again, please see the pic below.

Repeat the process with the remaining balls of dough.

Heat a tava or frying pan over medium-high heat and toast the paratha, without butter, ghee or oil, until golden brown by gently pressing the edges so that they fluff up (please see pic above and below).

Flip and fry the paratha for a few more minutes.

Spoon a little ghee or butter on top of the paratha and flip and fry for a minute more.

Take off heat.

Repeat the process with the other parathas.

Serve hot with ketchup or any of your favourite sauces.

Manisha Deshpande Kotian works for Rediff.com, curating editorial photo features. She is also an expert in the kitchen.

