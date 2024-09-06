Ganesh Puja Recipe: Manisha's Ninaav

One of the signature sweetmeats of Maharashtra's Chandraseniya Kayastha Prabhu community -- which Uddhav and Raj Thackeray hail from -- is Ninaav, explains Manisha Kotian and it is usually made two days prior to Ganesh Chaturthi. That day is called Daata.

Ninaav means: Without any name. This homemade mithai might have no name, but it tastes awesome. Customarily it is a festive sweet prepared by CKP folks at the end of the month of Shravan. It is an unique combination of gram flour, jaggery and coconut milk.



Ninaav

Serves: 5-6

Ingredients

1 cup besan or chickpea or gram flour

1 tbsp aata or whole wheat flour

1 tbsp rice flour

3 cups fresh coconut milk

1½ cups powdered jaggery

1 tsp elaichi or cardamom powder

1 tsp jaiphal or nutmeg powder

Pinch salt

Few sliced almonds for garnish

Method

Combine all the flours, and in a kadhai, or better on a tawa or griddle, dry roast this mixture, carefully, stirring occasionally, over low heat, until it starts giving off a roasted aroma.

It will become golden brown.

Make sure not to burn the flours.

Cool completely.

Mix well to remove any lumps.

Slowly add the coconut milk.

The quantity of coconut milk required depends on the thickness of the milk and the consistency of the mixture to which it is being added -- at times it may be require more or less than the ingredient quantity given above.

In a kadhai or thick-bottomed saucepan, heat the mixture over low heat, stirring continuously, till the mixture thickens and becomes like a pithla or a halwa.

It's important to mix continuously to prevent the batter from sticking to the bottom of the saucepan/kadhai and from forming lumps.

Spread the thickened mixture or batter in the pan and sprinkle the sliced almonds.

Bake at 180°C for 35 minutes or till knife comes out clean.

Or else place in an electric slow cooker, set to low and cook for 30 minutes or till knife comes out clean.

Do be patient and let the Ninaav cool completely before slicing, and then serve.

Manisha Deshpande Kotian works for Rediff.com, curating editorial photo features among other assignments.

She is also an expert in the kitchen.

Her Mangalore-Style Chicken Curry, CKP-Style Chicken Curry, Chicken Fry, Masoor Curry and Pulao, CKP-Style Valache Birde (from sprouted mung), Mung Dal Bhaji, Veg/Non-Veg Fried Rice, Suran Fry, Bhendi (Okra) Fry, and more, are much appreciated by her family and friends.