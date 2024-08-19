Recipe: Jayanti's Multigrain Theplas

Jayanti Soni makes a departure from the way theplas are traditionally created, to offer a 'flavourful, healthy' version that is multigrain.

Methi Thepla is more often made with fenugreek (methi) leaves, wheat flour and spices, while her Multigrain Methi Theplas also includes bajra flour, makai aata and besan.

"The dough is mixed with yoghurt to make it soft," explains Jayanti. "These flatbreads are tasty and have a lovely fragrance because of the fenugreek leaves." In the Soni household, this super-satisfying, healthy breakfast is had with yoghurt, pickle or green chutney.

"These theplas can even be taken on trips because they stay fresh for a long time," she adds. The theplas stay good in fridge for at least seven days but should be stored in a clean and air-tight box.

Mumbai-based Jayanti grew up in Bhinmal, a town situated on the Rajasthan-Gujarat border, and earned her master's in Hindi and did her higher studies in vocal music.

Multigrain Methi Theplas

Servings: 12-15

Ingredients

250 gm fresh methi or fenugreek leaves, washed, stems discarded

150 gm aata or whole wheat flour

150 gm bajra or pearl millets flour

150 gm makai aata (not corn flour or corn starch)

100 gm besan or gram/chickpea flour

2-3 tbsp oil + extra to fry the theplas

1 tsp whole jeera or cumin seeds

2 tsp red chilly powder

1 green chilly, finely chopped

5-6 garlic pods, peeled

1 inch-piece ginger, peeled and roughly chopped

1 tbsp dahi or yoghurt,

Salt to taste, around 1 tsp

Water

To serve

Dahi

Green chutney

Pickle, optional

Method

Using a mortar and pestle, crush the green chilly, garlic pods, ginger until a coarse mixture.

In a large bowl, mix together the whole wheat flour, bajra flour, makai aata, besan along with the methi leaves.

Add the cumin seeds, red chilly powder, salt, oil, crushed ginger-garlic-green chilly paste, and mix well using your hands.

Add the dahi and enough water to knead into a smooth dough.

The dough should be slightly stiffer than roti dough.

Be careful not to add too much water or else it will be difficult to roll out the theplas.

Divide the dough into 1½-inch diameter balls and roll out each ball into a 6 or 7-inch circle.

Roast each thepla until golden brown.

Drizzle a little oil around the edges and flip so that it cooks on the other side as well.

Add some more oil and take off heat.

Repeat the process with the remaining theplas.

Serve hot with dahi and green chutney or pickle or even ketchup, if you like.

Jayanti's Note: For extra nutrition, add flaxseeds or chia seeds to the dough.

If fenugreek leaves are not available, add 2 to 3 handfuls kasuri methi or dried fenugreek leaves.

Jayanti Soni lives in Kandivali, north west Mumbai, and Rajasthani food is her speciality.