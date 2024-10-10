News
Home  »  Get Ahead  »  Food  »  Navratri Fasting Recipe: Manisha's Purple Yam Ki Sabzi

Navratri Fasting Recipe: Manisha's Purple Yam Ki Sabzi

By MANISHA KOTIAN
October 10, 2024 13:04 IST
Gently stir-fried yam makes for a light Navratri special to be eaten as a snack.

Manisha Kotian adds a little ground peanuts and grated coconut while cooking up Purple Yam Ki Sabzi to give it a special taste.

Kandh Ki Sabzi

Purple Yam Ki Sabzi

Serves: 2 to 3&

Ingredients

  • 4 medium-sized pieces kandh or purple yam
  • 1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds
  • 2 green chillies, chopped
  • 3 tbsp ground peanuts
  • 2 tbsp ghee
  • Salt to taste, about 1 tsp
  • 2-3 tbsp fresh grated coconut, for garnish, optional

Method

  • Peel the yams and cut it into small pieces and soak for half an hour in water, to prevent the yams from blackening.
  • In a saucepan or a kadhai heat the ghee over medium-low heat and the cumin seeds, chillies and fry about a minute.
    Add the yam, salt and the ground peanuts.
    Fry over low heat for 5 to 7 minutes.
  • Serve hot, garnished with coconut as a snack.

Manisha’s Note: Use the same recipe to make Alu Sabzi using 4 boiled, peeled potatoes.

Manisha Deshpande Kotian

Manisha Deshpande Kotian works for Rediff.com, curating editorial photo features among other assignments.
She is also an expert in the kitchen.
Her Mangalore-Style Chicken Curry, CKP-Style Chicken Curry, Chicken Fry, Masoor Curry and Pulao, CKP-Style Valache Birde (from sprouted mung), Mung Dal Bhaji, Veg/Non-Veg Fried Rice, Suran Fry, Bhendi (Okra) Fry, and more, are much appreciated by her family and friends.

 
MANISHA KOTIAN
