Navratri Fasting Recipe: Manisha's Purple Yam Ki Sabzi

Gently stir-fried yam makes for a light Navratri special to be eaten as a snack.
Manisha Kotian adds a little ground peanuts and grated coconut while cooking up Purple Yam Ki Sabzi to give it a special taste.
Purple Yam Ki Sabzi
Serves: 2 to 3&
Ingredients
- 4 medium-sized pieces kandh or purple yam
- 1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds
- 2 green chillies, chopped
- 3 tbsp ground peanuts
- 2 tbsp ghee
- Salt to taste, about 1 tsp
- 2-3 tbsp fresh grated coconut, for garnish, optional
Method
- Peel the yams and cut it into small pieces and soak for half an hour in water, to prevent the yams from blackening.
- In a saucepan or a kadhai heat the ghee over medium-low heat and the cumin seeds, chillies and fry about a minute.
Add the yam, salt and the ground peanuts.
Fry over low heat for 5 to 7 minutes.
- Serve hot, garnished with coconut as a snack.
Manisha’s Note: Use the same recipe to make Alu Sabzi using 4 boiled, peeled potatoes.
Manisha Deshpande Kotian works for Rediff.com, curating editorial photo features among other assignments.
She is also an expert in the kitchen.
Her Mangalore-Style Chicken Curry, CKP-Style Chicken Curry, Chicken Fry, Masoor Curry and Pulao, CKP-Style Valache Birde (from sprouted mung), Mung Dal Bhaji, Veg/Non-Veg Fried Rice, Suran Fry, Bhendi (Okra) Fry, and more, are much appreciated by her family and friends.