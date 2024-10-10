Navratri Fasting Recipe: Manisha's Purple Yam Ki Sabzi

Gently stir-fried yam makes for a light Navratri special to be eaten as a snack.

Manisha Kotian adds a little ground peanuts and grated coconut while cooking up Purple Yam Ki Sabzi to give it a special taste.

Purple Yam Ki Sabzi

Serves: 2 to 3&



Ingredients

4 medium-sized pieces kandh or purple yam

1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds

2 green chillies, chopped

3 tbsp ground peanuts

2 tbsp ghee

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

2-3 tbsp fresh grated coconut, for garnish, optional

Method

Peel the yams and cut it into small pieces and soak for half an hour in water, to prevent the yams from blackening.

In a saucepan or a kadhai heat the ghee over medium-low heat and the cumin seeds, chillies and fry about a minute.

Add the yam, salt and the ground peanuts.

Fry over low heat for 5 to 7 minutes.

Serve hot, garnished with coconut as a snack.

Manisha’s Note: Use the same recipe to make Alu Sabzi using 4 boiled, peeled potatoes.

Manisha Deshpande Kotian works for Rediff.com, curating editorial photo features among other assignments.

She is also an expert in the kitchen.

Her Mangalore-Style Chicken Curry, CKP-Style Chicken Curry, Chicken Fry, Masoor Curry and Pulao, CKP-Style Valache Birde (from sprouted mung), Mung Dal Bhaji, Veg/Non-Veg Fried Rice, Suran Fry, Bhendi (Okra) Fry, and more, are much appreciated by her family and friends.