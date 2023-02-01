Poha Recipes! Do Try Them, IndiGo

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes.

IndiGo airlines tweeted a picture of poha and captioned it as a 'fresh salad'.

'Salads that are prepared and served on the same day, do try them. You'll toss everything else away,' they captioned the picture featuring a plate of poha, garnished with peanuts and a fried red chilly.

While Indigo received social media flak for its tweet, the popular but simple Indian breakfast of flat rice flakes is having its major SM moment.

Across India, you'll find several variations of poha. There's Dadpe Poha from Maharashtra and Bajil, the Mangalorean version.

If you travel to Tamil Nadu, you'll get to taste the Aval Upma.

In Kerala as well, Aval is consumed as a tea-time snack with grated coconut and sugar.

Easy to make and extremely light on the stomach, this common breakfast can be served with a garnish of grated coconut, pomegranate and chopped green dhania or coriander. Check out this recipe on how to do it right.

Bored of having poha the regular way? Try Aloo Pohe Vade.

Contemporary chefs have whipped up a biryani with the flat rice flakes as well. Murg Poha Biryani features the essence of a non-vegetarian biryani but uses poha instead of rice.

You can also rustle up an easy snack of Soya Poha Cutlets that can be made in 30 minutes and enjoyed with chai.

No feature on poha is complete without mentioning the Diwali special Poha Chivda.

For the Vegetable Poha Khichdi you'll need to cook yellow mung dal with a medley of vegetables and poha and the satisfying dish can be served with dahi or raita.