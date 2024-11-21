Ekadashi Recipe: Shristi's Buckwheat Chila

The 11th day of the lunar cycle is often a day of fasting for many, especially for disciples of Lord Vishnu.

An Ekadashi vrat or fast restricts the consumption of many food items, including water. Buckwheat flour, or kuttu ka aatta, is recommended for those who wish to eat but do not want to observe a nirjala or 24-hour fast. This flour is not only nutritious but also easy to digest, making it a popular choice during fasting periods.

The kuttu ka aatta variety of besan chila is a Buckwheat Chila and this version is also a gluten-free alternative to the traditional chila. These delicious pancakes can be enhanced with a variety of ingredients, such as finely-chopped vegetables and spices, to boost flavour while keeping them compliant with fasting rules.

Additionally, pairing them with Dahi Aloo can provide a refreshing balance.

Enjoying these kinds of meals during Ekadashi can keep one energised and satisfied, without compromising the purpose of the fast.

Buckwheat Chila

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

1 cup kuttu ka aatta or buckwheat flour

½ to ¾ cup water, adjust to get the right batter consistency

1-2 green chillies, finely chopped

1 tsp grated ginger

2 tbsp grated carrot, optional

2 tbsp finely chopped spinach or coriander leaves, optional

¼ black pepper powder

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

Oil/Ghee, for frying the chilas, preferably ghee or extra virgin olive oil

Method

In a large bowl, combine the buckwheat flour with the black pepper and the salt.

Gradually add water to the mixture, stirring continuously to avoid lumps.

The consistency of the batter should be similar to pancake or dosa batter, not too thick or too runny.

Add the vegetables, ginger and the chillies and mix.

Let the batter sit for about 10 to 15 minutes.

This allows the flour to absorb the moisture and helps the flavours meld together.

Once hot, drizzle a little oil or ghee.

Pour a ladleful of batter onto the tawa, spreading it into a round shape like a pancake/dosa.

Adjust the thickness based on your preference.

Let the chila cook on one side for 3-4 minutes until golden brown and crispy.

Flip it gently with a spatula and fry on the other side for another 2-3 minutes.

Shristi's Note: For a more savoury version, include a pinch of hing or asafoetida in the batter.