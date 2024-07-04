The Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani Mameru Ceremony

Festivities commenced at Nita and Mukesh Ambani's home Antilia as the countdown continues for the grand wedding of their youngest child, Anant, with Radhika, Shaila and Viren Merchant's daughter.

On July 3, Antilia welcomed guests for the mameru ceremony in which the bride-to-be's mama's blesses her with clothes and jewellery.

Pink, orange, red and gold were the colours of the celebration; both the guests and Antilia celebrated the theme with gusto.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Nita Ambani's mother Purnima Dalal and her sister Mamta Dalal (she teaches at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School) made a grand entry on a rath. They were flanked by Nita Ambani and Anant.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The smiles on all their faces say it all.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The bride-to-be shines the brightest.

Behind her are Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anand Piramal, Nita and Mukesh's son-in-law.

Isha Ambani married Anand on December 12, 2018.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Anand's mother, Dr Swati Piramal, the vice chairperson of the Piramal Group, has devoted her professional life to improving public health.

Next to her is one of the richest human beings on the planet playing his happiest role -- that of grandfather. Comfortably nestled in his arms is his youngest granddaughter, Veda Akash Ambani.

Veda's mom, Shloka Ambani, smiles behind them.

Anand is holding his daughter, Aadiya Piramal, while Akash looks on.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Isha Piramal Ambani has no problem carrying her babies, Krishna Piramal and Aadiya, who will celebrate their second birthday on November 19.

Swati Piramal, Shloka, Veda and Anand join the family picture.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Is Anant looking for his pretty bride?

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Samdhis Mukesh Ambani and Ajay Piramal, who is the chairman of the Piramal Group, hold their cute grandchildren -- Aadiya and Krishna.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Mukesh Ambani flanked by son-in-law Anand and son Akash.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Akash with his beautiful wife, Shloka.

If you haven't seen Shloka’s non-traditional side yet, do click here.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Can any celebration be complete without the foot-tapping, dance-inducing beat of the dhol?

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Cops, photographers, private security personnel and interested gawkers brush shoulders outside a lit-up Antilia.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Don't miss the 'aa (A)' entwined with the 'rr (R)' in gold at the entrance. Or the modified carriage. Wonder who took the first ride -- the happy couple?!