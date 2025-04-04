Manoj Kumar's Son: 'He Was Unwell For A Long Time'

IMAGE: Manoj Kumar with son Kunal Goswami and grandson Karm. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Goswami/Instagram

Manoj Kumar's son Kunal Goswami shared the tragic news of his father's passing in the early hours of Friday, April 4.

'My father Manoj Kumar has passed away today at around 3:30 am in Kokilaben Ambani hospital. He was unwell for a long time but he has overcome everything with great intensity. It is God's grace that he passed away peacefully,' Kunal said.

The last rites will be performed on Saturday, at 11 am, at Pawan Hans, Vile Parle, northwest Mumbai.

Kunal added that his father, who would have turned 88 in two months, had been in declining health but was at peace with his loved ones, especially his grandsons and younger relatives.

The actor's cousin Manish R Goswami also expressed his sorrow and said, 'This is sad news for the entire country. The era of making movies on patriotism has ended today. This is the end of an era of a true Indian and true patriotism.'

WATCH: Kunal Goswami: 'He was very happy though a little unwell due to his age'

Manoj Kumar was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1992 and the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015.

After retiring from films, Kumar ventured into politics. In the lead-up to the 2004 general elections, he formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.