Rediff.com  » Getahead » Radhika, This Designer Has A Tip For You

Radhika, This Designer Has A Tip For You

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
March 27, 2024 12:22 IST
IMAGE: Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani at their pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Post Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat, everyone wants to know what the to-be dulhan will wear when she ties the knot in July.

While the wedding is still four months away, Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com quizzed Designer Nishka Lulla Mehra about what she'd create for Radhika if given a chance.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

What are you wearing: A colourful kaftan by Saaksha & Kinni.

Your style is: Comfortable, minimal and easy chic.

A must-have in a woman's wardrobe: A pair of well-fitted jeans and a white shirt for sure.

A fashion trend that should disappear: Balloon skirts. I really don't like it.

What would you design for Radhika Merchant's wedding if given a chance: She looks good in everything.

I feel a dusty old rose lehenga would look great on her.

At the end of the day, it's her big day so whatever suits her personality and style would look great on her.

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
