News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Like Shloka Ambani's Recycled Dress? Vote Now!

Like Shloka Ambani's Recycled Dress? Vote Now!

By REDIFF STYLE
July 03, 2024 10:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

If you're wondering why Shloka Ambani's latest look is trending, here's the reason. 

Her 'spiral panelled dress' by Bloni Atelier, which she wore to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding function in London, is created from recycled steel.

It features a 'reflective layer and is embroidered with 5,000 amethysts, 2,000 topazes, 15,00 aquamarine stones and 15,700 white uncut crystals'. 

The outfit was designer Akshat Bansal's 'homage to Earth itself, its sanctity and the mystical powers these hold'. 

The glitzy silhouette, styled by Diya Mehta Jatia, was in sync with party's intergalactic theme. 

Shloka accessorised it with shimmery knee-length boots, a futuristic bracelet and winged diamond earrings. 

IMAGE: The Ambani bahu pulls off the space-inspired outfit quite gracefully. 
All photographs: Kind courtesy Diya Mehta Jatia/Instagram and Bloni Atelier/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The bracelet resembles the rings around the Big Four planets -- Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune. 

 

IMAGE: As befits the space theme, Shloka's outfit glows in the dark.
She also reveals the invite, which she is carrying in her hand. 

 

IMAGE: Better from the back? The expertly placed crystals and stones give the outfit a wow factor. 

Do you like Shloka's outfit? Let us know in the poll below. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Radhika, This Designer Has A Tip For You
Radhika, This Designer Has A Tip For You
Radhika, The Most Radiant To-Be Bride?
Radhika, The Most Radiant To-Be Bride?
Picture perfect! Ambanis unite for Akash-Shloka's shaadi
Picture perfect! Ambanis unite for Akash-Shloka's shaadi
Kill Review
Kill Review
FIR against UP satsang organisers; toll rises to 121
FIR against UP satsang organisers; toll rises to 121
After The Tragedy In Hathras
After The Tragedy In Hathras
Should You Take A Loan Against MFs?
Should You Take A Loan Against MFs?

More like this

Meet the designers who dressed Shloka, Isha and Nita Ambani

Meet the designers who dressed Shloka, Isha and Nita Ambani

Radhika's Glam Date With Anant Ambani

Radhika's Glam Date With Anant Ambani

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances