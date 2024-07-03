Like Shloka Ambani's Recycled Dress? Vote Now!

If you're wondering why Shloka Ambani's latest look is trending, here's the reason.
Her 'spiral panelled dress' by Bloni Atelier, which she wore to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding function in London, is created from recycled steel.
It features a 'reflective layer and is embroidered with 5,000 amethysts, 2,000 topazes, 15,00 aquamarine stones and 15,700 white uncut crystals'.
The outfit was designer Akshat Bansal's 'homage to Earth itself, its sanctity and the mystical powers these hold'.
The glitzy silhouette, styled by Diya Mehta Jatia, was in sync with party's intergalactic theme.
Shloka accessorised it with shimmery knee-length boots, a futuristic bracelet and winged diamond earrings.
Do you like Shloka's outfit? Let us know in the poll below.