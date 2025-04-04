15 Immortal Manoj Kumar Songs

Songs beaming in pride and passion for the country.

Songs filled with hope and idealism about the future.

Songs of exuberant youth and romantic fervour.

Songs pondering over the philosophy of life and the living...

Manoj Kumar's musical imprints are as deep as his cinematic ones. Sukanya Verma remembers the late legend across a playlist of his 15 immortal melodies.

Mere Desh Ki Dharti from Upkar

Music: Kalyanji Anandji

Lyrics: Gulshan Bawra

Singer: Mahendra Kapoor

Inspired by Lal Bahadur Shastri's 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' slogan, Upkar's agrarian expectations are wholeheartedly realised in Manoj Kumar's assertive proclamations, which hardly seem representative of today but captures the 'India Shining' aspirations of a bygone era.

Hai Preet Jahan Ki Reet from Purab Aur Paschim

Music: Kalyanji-Anandji

Lyrics: Indivar

Singer: Mahendra Kapoor

Manoj Kumar's desi ardour in videsi shores is smugly conveyed in the East greater than West rationale of a blissed out Bharat Ka Rehnewala.

Koi Jab Tumhara Hriday Tod De from Purab Aur Paschim

Music: Kalyanji-Anandji

Lyrics: Indivar

Singer: Mukesh

There's no formulaic pattern to Manoj Kumar's chartbusters. Every song has its own voice and journey, a notable attribute that colours both the rejection and rebuke of Koi Jab Tumhara Hriday.

Lag Ja Gale from Woh Kaun Thi

Music: Madan Mohan

Lyrics: Raja Mehdi Ali Khan

Singer: Lata Mangeshkar

One of Hindi cinema's most timeless, iconic melodies (doffed a hat at by everyone from Sara Ali Khan's Kedarnath to Salman Khan's Sikandar) captures desire at its most shy but scorching against Manoj Kumar and Sadhana's simmering chemistry.

Ek Pyar Ka Nagma from Shor

Music: Laxmikant-Pyarelal

Lyrics: Santosh Anand

Singer: Lata Mangeshkar, Mukesh

The sheer simplicity and sweetness of Ek Pyar Ka Nagma's musings on life's ephemeral nature never stops to be amazing.

Main Na Bhoolunga from Roti Kapda Aur Makaan

Music: Laxmikant-Pyarelal

Lyrics: Santosh Anand

Singer: Lata Mangeshkar, Mukesh

Though his movies mostly concerned themselves with nationalism or social issues plaguing general public, the emotions imbuing them found a unique rhythm and texture under his keen ear. The infectious affirmations of Main Na Bhoolunga are a case in point.

Chandi Si Mehboobafrom Himalay Ki God Mein

Music: Kalyanji-Anandji

Lyrics: Anand Bakshi

Singer: Mukesh

Both charm and coy affections -- traits Manoj Kumar readily embodied in his romantic hero era -- come to life in this hugely popular song of a hugely popular 1960s drama.

Mehboob Mere from Patthar Ke Sanam

Music: Laxmikant-Pyarelal

Lyrics: Majrooh Sultanpuri

Singer: Mukesh, Lata Mangeshkar

Back when city boy falls for village belle was the order of the day, Manoj Kumar and Waheeda Rehman raised the mercury quite alright against a series of catchy beats, of which Mehboob Mere's dreamy serenade is an evergreen classic.

Zindagi Ki Na Toote Ladi from Kranti

Music: Laxmikant-Pyarelal

Lyrics: Santosh Anand

Singer: Mukesh, Lata Mangeshkar

The drama enveloping Manoj Kumar and Hema Malini's rainy reunion on a ship as part of Kranti's rebellious battle raged against the British Raj is masala and melody at its over-the-top best.

Gardish Mein Ho Taare from Reshmi Rumaal

Music: Babul

Lyrics: Raja Mehdi Khan

Singer: Mukesh

Bubbling with heartfelt optimism, Manoj Kumar's youthful vigour and Gardish Mein Ho Taare's try and try till you succeed mantra never fail to uplift the listener's spirits.

Ae Watan Ae Watan Humko Teri Kasam from Shaheed

Music: Prem Dhawan

Lyrics: Prem Dhawan

Singer: Mohammad Rafi

Manoj Kumar's patriotic leanings are powerfully expressed in his portrayal of revolutionary Shaheed Bhagat Singh as well as his undying desh prem in Ae Watan.

Mera Rang De Basanti Chola from Shaheed

Music: Prem Dhawan

Lyrics: Prem Dhawan

Singer: Mukesh, Mahendra Kapoor, Lata Mangeshkar, Rajendra Mehta

Manoj Kumar's daredevilry is as potent as his martyrdom in and as Shaheed, the black and white Bhagat Singh biopic best remembered for Prem Dhawan's pearls of patriotic wisdom.

Laakhon Taare Aasman Par from Hariyali Aur Rasta

Music: Shankar Jaikishan

Lyrics: Shailendra

Singer: Mukesh, Lata Mangeshkar

The despondent ditty from Hariyali Aur Rasta is as good as it gets yet and, years later, finds an amusing reference in a droll informer of Aamir Khan's Sarfarosh.

Dus Numbri from Dus Numbri

Music: Laxmikant-Pyarelal

Lyrics: Majrooh Sultanpuri

Singer: Mukesh

Manoj Kumar could be convincingly cheeky when he chose to and the smart aleck-y tone and traits of Dus Numbri's title track reiterates it sufficiently.

Gumnaam Hai Koi from Gumnaam

Music: Shankar-Jaikishan

Lyrics: Hasrat Jaipuri

Singer: Lata Mangeshkar

Though the tune is a take off of Henry Mancini's Charade score, Lata's haunting rendition and the title song's eerie hold on its sprawling ensemble piloted by Manoj Kumar's swaggering presence is all part of Bollywood pop culture.