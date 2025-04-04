15 Immortal Manoj Kumar Songs

Songs beaming in pride and passion for the country.
Songs filled with hope and idealism about the future.
Songs of exuberant youth and romantic fervour.
Songs pondering over the philosophy of life and the living...
Manoj Kumar's musical imprints are as deep as his cinematic ones. Sukanya Verma remembers the late legend across a playlist of his 15 immortal melodies.
Mere Desh Ki Dharti from Upkar
Music: Kalyanji Anandji
Lyrics: Gulshan Bawra
Singer: Mahendra Kapoor
Inspired by Lal Bahadur Shastri's 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' slogan, Upkar's agrarian expectations are wholeheartedly realised in Manoj Kumar's assertive proclamations, which hardly seem representative of today but captures the 'India Shining' aspirations of a bygone era.
Hai Preet Jahan Ki Reet from Purab Aur Paschim
Music: Kalyanji-Anandji
Lyrics: Indivar
Singer: Mahendra Kapoor
Manoj Kumar's desi ardour in videsi shores is smugly conveyed in the East greater than West rationale of a blissed out Bharat Ka Rehnewala.
Koi Jab Tumhara Hriday Tod De from Purab Aur Paschim
Music: Kalyanji-Anandji
Lyrics: Indivar
Singer: Mukesh
There's no formulaic pattern to Manoj Kumar's chartbusters. Every song has its own voice and journey, a notable attribute that colours both the rejection and rebuke of Koi Jab Tumhara Hriday.
Lag Ja Gale from Woh Kaun Thi
Music: Madan Mohan
Lyrics: Raja Mehdi Ali Khan
Singer: Lata Mangeshkar
One of Hindi cinema's most timeless, iconic melodies (doffed a hat at by everyone from Sara Ali Khan's Kedarnath to Salman Khan's Sikandar) captures desire at its most shy but scorching against Manoj Kumar and Sadhana's simmering chemistry.
Ek Pyar Ka Nagma from Shor
Music: Laxmikant-Pyarelal
Lyrics: Santosh Anand
Singer: Lata Mangeshkar, Mukesh
The sheer simplicity and sweetness of Ek Pyar Ka Nagma's musings on life's ephemeral nature never stops to be amazing.
Main Na Bhoolunga from Roti Kapda Aur Makaan
Music: Laxmikant-Pyarelal
Lyrics: Santosh Anand
Singer: Lata Mangeshkar, Mukesh
Though his movies mostly concerned themselves with nationalism or social issues plaguing general public, the emotions imbuing them found a unique rhythm and texture under his keen ear. The infectious affirmations of Main Na Bhoolunga are a case in point.
Chandi Si Mehboobafrom Himalay Ki God Mein
Music: Kalyanji-Anandji
Lyrics: Anand Bakshi
Singer: Mukesh
Both charm and coy affections -- traits Manoj Kumar readily embodied in his romantic hero era -- come to life in this hugely popular song of a hugely popular 1960s drama.
Mehboob Mere from Patthar Ke Sanam
Music: Laxmikant-Pyarelal
Lyrics: Majrooh Sultanpuri
Singer: Mukesh, Lata Mangeshkar
Back when city boy falls for village belle was the order of the day, Manoj Kumar and Waheeda Rehman raised the mercury quite alright against a series of catchy beats, of which Mehboob Mere's dreamy serenade is an evergreen classic.
Zindagi Ki Na Toote Ladi from Kranti
Music: Laxmikant-Pyarelal
Lyrics: Santosh Anand
Singer: Mukesh, Lata Mangeshkar
The drama enveloping Manoj Kumar and Hema Malini's rainy reunion on a ship as part of Kranti's rebellious battle raged against the British Raj is masala and melody at its over-the-top best.
Gardish Mein Ho Taare from Reshmi Rumaal
Music: Babul
Lyrics: Raja Mehdi Khan
Singer: Mukesh
Bubbling with heartfelt optimism, Manoj Kumar's youthful vigour and Gardish Mein Ho Taare's try and try till you succeed mantra never fail to uplift the listener's spirits.
Ae Watan Ae Watan Humko Teri Kasam from Shaheed
Music: Prem Dhawan
Lyrics: Prem Dhawan
Singer: Mohammad Rafi
Manoj Kumar's patriotic leanings are powerfully expressed in his portrayal of revolutionary Shaheed Bhagat Singh as well as his undying desh prem in Ae Watan.
Mera Rang De Basanti Chola from Shaheed
Music: Prem Dhawan
Lyrics: Prem Dhawan
Singer: Mukesh, Mahendra Kapoor, Lata Mangeshkar, Rajendra Mehta
Manoj Kumar's daredevilry is as potent as his martyrdom in and as Shaheed, the black and white Bhagat Singh biopic best remembered for Prem Dhawan's pearls of patriotic wisdom.
Laakhon Taare Aasman Par from Hariyali Aur Rasta
Music: Shankar Jaikishan
Lyrics: Shailendra
Singer: Mukesh, Lata Mangeshkar
The despondent ditty from Hariyali Aur Rasta is as good as it gets yet and, years later, finds an amusing reference in a droll informer of Aamir Khan's Sarfarosh.
Dus Numbri from Dus Numbri
Music: Laxmikant-Pyarelal
Lyrics: Majrooh Sultanpuri
Singer: Mukesh
Manoj Kumar could be convincingly cheeky when he chose to and the smart aleck-y tone and traits of Dus Numbri's title track reiterates it sufficiently.
Gumnaam Hai Koi from Gumnaam
Music: Shankar-Jaikishan
Lyrics: Hasrat Jaipuri
Singer: Lata Mangeshkar
Though the tune is a take off of Henry Mancini's Charade score, Lata's haunting rendition and the title song's eerie hold on its sprawling ensemble piloted by Manoj Kumar's swaggering presence is all part of Bollywood pop culture.